Disney, a new Florida child rape law, and the greatest LGBTQ+ self-own ever

Largely thanks to Ron DeSantis taking the lead in trying to keep sexually obsessed leftists away from children, Florida is rapidly becoming Ground Zero in the battle over children and sex. Disney’s GLAAD approval, a new rape law, and a very crazy tweet highlight this battle.

Regarding Disney, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) released its “2023 Studio Responsibility Index,” which “maps the quantity, quality and diversity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) characters in films released by ten major motion picture studios during the 2022 calendar year.”

According to a letter from GLAAD’s president, three studios won the coveted “good” rating. It probably won’t surprise you to learn that The Walt Disney Company earned one of those three accolades. Interestingly, just a decade ago, when it came to GLAAD’s accolades, Disney earned a “failing” grade because it had only one” LGBT-inclusive film,” and that film (Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters) wasn’t even released under the Disney name.

Indeed, over the past ten years, Disney generally got abysmal scores from GLAAD, meaning that it was not foisting sex on its young audience. That all changed in 2022. Suddenly, Walt Disney, Disney+, and Hulu had 24 entrants in the LGBTQ-inclusive entertainment category. Of those, seven came from Walt Disney Studios, which has always had children as its primary audience.

A24, one of the other “good” studios, released only five LGBTQ-inclusive films, while NBCUniversal, the other studio to take home the “good” rating, had only nine LGBTQ-inclusive films. In other words, Disney is churning out these movies at a rate about three to five times greater than other approved studios.

Disney’s commitment to pushing sexual deviancy (a term I use very specifically because the whole LGBTQ+ panoply deviates from the norm of heterosexuality) became a big deal in Florida when Ron DeSantis staked a lot of his political credit on going to war with Disney. The jury is still out on who won. Yes, DeSantis took away Disney’s special tax standing, and Disney’s new head promised to tone things down in the culture wars but, as we’ve seen, it hasn’t toned things down at all; it’s merely made them more subtle. (See here, too.) Disney has been hemorrhaging viewers, which is a good thing, but leftists never give up and, until the corporation’s corpse has been figuratively buried with a stake through its heart, the fight continues.

However, DeSantis and other Florida Republicans haven’t limited themselves to Disney. After all, the fight with Disney started when Florida banned teachers from sexualizing children from kindergarten through third grade (a ban that should have gone up through 12th grade).

But even that hasn’t been the end of the Florida fight. What many probably missed was that, beginning this past Sunday, there’s a new law in Florida. Well, there are a bunch of new laws in Florida, but one stands out because it seriously criminalizes child rape:

The most controversial of the laws taking effect Sunday would allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual batteries on children under age 12. The measure (HB 1297) likely will draw legal challenges, as U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court precedents have barred death sentences for rapists. During a May 1 bill-signing event in Brevard County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the measure is “for the protection of children.” “Unfortunately, in our society, we have very heinous sex crimes that are committed against children under the age of 12 years old,” DeSantis said. “These are really the worst of the worst. The perpetrators of these crimes are often serial offenders.”

Maybe it’s the mother in me speaking, but I think that’s a wonderful law. A child is uniquely vulnerable, and pedophiles are uniquely horrible. When an adult sexually assaults a child, the child isn’t just physically harmed. For many, it’s the death of their spirit. They are forever broken and incapable of leading normal lives.

Of course, one can debate, as the quoted article noted, whether rape should be a death penalty crime. Given the number of false rape claims, it certainly is something that needs to be handled with care. But one person wasn’t worried about false rape accusations. Instead, Penny (who has since deleted his Twitter account) knew who the real victims will be when it comes to child rape:

That tweet caused me to think hard. I grew up and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, so I knew uncountable LGBTQ+ people over the years. Without exception, those I knew well were either the products of single mothers or domineering mothers. Now, though, I’m wondering how many were also the product of childhood sexual assaults, whether pleasurable (homosexual assaults driving them to the LGBTQ+ spectrum) or horrible (heterosexual assaults instilling hatred for the opposite sex).

All I know is that, if an LGBTQ+ person worries that a strong law against raping children will devastate the LGBTQ+ community, that person has a problem. Moreover, if the LGBTQ+ community has too many such people, it quite possibly has a problem, too.

I also know that, more strongly than ever before, I want Disney out of my children’s and grandchildren’s underpants.