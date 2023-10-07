About yesterday's job report 'exceeding expectations'

Friday's September 2023 job report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was a good news bad news report.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 336,000 in September, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent.

Pumped by the government to expect worse, most news reports drooled.

Jobs report surprises as employers add 336,000 jobs in September

And yes, that's a lot of jobs. And yes, let's be thrilled for the people who are working.

But — yeah, there is a but. Several, actually.

Here is one: "the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent." If all those 336,000 were added and filled, shouldn't the unemployment rate go down? Something doesn't add up here.

But "[j]ob gains occurred in leisure and hospitality; government; health care"; professional, scientific, and technical services; and social assistance.

A significant small chunk of that dramatic job increase was that "government employment rose by 73,000 jobs" — i.e., public-sector jobs consume more and more of your tax dollars. The private sector is not increasing as rapidly.

Oh, and not so by the way, the job report consists of those looking for work. "Duh," you might respond. But many people have dropped out of the labor market. This report is based on people who are at least looking for work, but only 63% of the civilian labor force is actually looking. Others have dropped out for various reasons.

And more to come about this report.

Meanwhile, if you want to work — and are working — good. Don't be a drop-out. Stay dropped in.

Image via Pxhere.