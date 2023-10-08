A look at who's attacking Israel

Why are there people in the Gaza Strip? Here is some context for the question. Canada is 16% larger than the U.S. but has only 11% of our population. Australia is almost the size of the U.S. but has only two thirds the population of Canada.

Why don't people flood all that empty space? They can't make a living there. Canada is too frozen and Australia is too dry to support large populations.

How do the estimated two million residents of Gaza support themselves? They don't. They subsist on welfare from rich Arab states and Iran. As with most pure welfare recipients, they have little incentive to improve their lot. Their per capita income is $5,600. They could join much of the Middle East and migrate to Europe or Turkey. They could travel to Jordan (income $9,200) or neighboring Egypt (income $11,600).

On the other hand, getting chump change to do little or nothing is a good gig for people acclimated to welfare. They're also fed the propaganda that their poverty serves the greater purpose of inconveniencing Israel and killing Israelis.

For those who think I'm being too harsh on Gazans, here are two interesting points that encompass manufacturing and agriculture.

Since the beginning of this century, there is only one new manufacturing enterprise in Gaza. The people of Gaza now make most of the rockets they fire at Israel.

Agriculture is even more interesting. The Israeli army was in northern Gaza, protecting some large and prosperous citrus farms. In 2005, Israel decided to pull the army and evacuate all of Gaza. The families that owned these farms protested to no avail. On the other hand, Israelis and Jews from around the world contributed the money needed to leave 300 fully equipped greenhouses. Optimists predicted that the greenhouses would produce for two years. Pessimists suggested two months. The greenhouses lasted roughly two hours. Everything of value was stripped. Selling copper tubing and water pumps had an immediate return. Actually growing oranges would require sustained work. That's not something Gazans do.

I fully expect apologists to argue that Gazans work hard. My questions are at what, and to what end? An income of $5,600 that includes generous subsidies is a waste of economic resources. Gazans should go elsewhere and contribute to the world economy. Their role as bloody nuisance doesn't get the respect it once did. With the current attacks, they earn contempt.

(All the statistics cited come from the CIA World Factbook.)

