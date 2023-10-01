Gavin Newsom’s dilemma and Meghan Markle

Gavin Newsom is a clever guy. He understands that the most important constituency in the Democrat party is women and, within that constituency, black women. That’s why, now that Dianne Feinstein has died, he must make good on his 2021 promise to appoint a black woman and only a black woman to the United States Senate on California’s behalf. The list of potential candidates, however, is not impressive. But wait! Help may be waiting in the royal(ish) wings, for someone else apparently wants to throw her hat into the ring.

If Gavin Newsom had been wise instead of merely smart—although, if he were wise, he’d be conservative)—he wouldn’t have announced in advance that he would only consider a black woman to fill a vacate Senate seat. Instead, he would have promised Californians that he would choose the best person to represent the state and then, coincidentally, that person would have been a black woman. But of course, as I said, he’s not wise:

In 2021, after he named then-California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate, Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed that if he had to make another Senatorial appointment it would be a Black woman. Following Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death on Friday, Newsom’s promise shifted from hypothetical to real and hugely consequential.

Americans have already seen with Kamala Harris what you get when you promise to pick a candidate based on race and sex, rather than quality. (As an aside, have you noticed that female biology, as opposed to transgender fantasy, is never a question when leftist black women are involved?)

Image: Meghan Markle. YouTube screen grab.

But back to those black women. The ones in California are scary:

Rep. Barbara Lee, a proud supporter of communists and cop killers.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a “community activist” who has driven Los Angeles into even worse straits than when she took office.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who has presided over San Francisco’s continued decline into one of the most crime-ridden cities in the United States.

Rep. Maxine Waters, who is not only one of the most vile people ever to walk through Congress’s halls but who, at 85, is getting near the end of her own shelf life.

Kamala Harris herself has been bandied about as a possible Senate candidate as a way to get her out of the White House and get someone else in as a Vice President before Democrats escort Biden away from the Oval Office. Indeed, there’s even a not-so-funny meme floating around. Well, actually, it is funny, but if you take away the reference to Commander and insert “the 25th Amendment,” it could well be accurate:

There are a few other undistinguished people, notable only for their melanin content and ovaries, whose names you can see here.

However, it turns out that there is someone else anxiously waiting in the wings for that phone call from Gavin:

Meghan Markle is reportedly “in the running to fill Dianne Feinstein‘s California Senator seat” as the Duchess considers a run for office. According to a major Democratic donor close to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, who is set to choose Feinstein’s replacement, the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex running is not impossible. Although a long-shot replacement for the 90-year-old pioneer, there is speculation Meghan could serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term. A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened.”

I don’t know that she’s such a long shot as all that. Meghan’s got a solid group of supporters (God alone knows why), she’s not stupid, she doesn’t have a communist history that’s going to catch up with her, and she’s nice to look at. Frankly, that already makes her better than the other potential candidates. The fact that she’s barely black, obscenely wealthy, and was once a member of Britain’s royal family isn’t going to be a problem for a party that never lets hypocrisy stand in its way.