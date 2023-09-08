Why is America so broke?

The public is constantly told that when Congress passes new spending programs, they will be paid for… yet the U.S. is over $32 trillion in debt, not counting unfunded liabilities like Social Security, Medicare, and federal employee benefits.

When Democrats passed Obamacare, they said it would substantially lower premiums and it would reduce the deficit; instead, premiums skyrocketed, so the subsidies and other costs had to skyrocket.

One way Democrats pretended that they would be able to pay for Obamacare without the taxpayer feeling it was that they said the government would make money if they took over student loans. They lied. The government is losing lots of our money on student loans:

From 1997 to 2021, the Education Department estimated that payments from federal direct student loans would generate $114 billion for the government. But the GAO found that, as of 2021, the program has actually cost the government an estimated $197 billion.

Now, Joe Biden is dictatorially trying to buy more votes with another proposed bailout of college graduates and others who borrowed to pay the inflated costs of college. Why isn’t he required to go to Congress to ask for the money? It appears that Democrats don’t care about abuse of power and separation of powers. They clearly believe it’s okay to buy votes with our money; deficits and the budget don’t matter, only power.

How much does all this illegal immigration cost because the Biden administration refuses to abide by its oath of office and enforce the laws of the land? Who knows? We never see Biden request the money for all these handouts. There is zero transparency. A 2023 cost study found:

At the start of 2023, the net cost of illegal immigration for the United States – at the federal, state, and local levels – was at least $150.7 billion.

When Democrats passed the falsely named “Inflation Reduction Act” we were told that it would reduce inflation and reduce the deficit. Those were known lies. The costs are skyrocketing and yet we don’t see requests for supplemental appropriations. We do not see any transparency. Remember last month when Biden said this?

‘The Inflation Reduction Act — I wish I hadn’t called it that, because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it does to do with dealing with providing for alternatives that generate economic growth[.]’

From Cato:

After the IRA was passed, the estimate of $369 billion for energy credits over a decade was revised upward. Now we have higher estimates of the cost of preserving the IRA credits for ten years. An April 26, 2023 estimate by the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) was $515 billion. An April 2023 Goldman Sachs report estimated that the IRA ‘will provide an estimated $1.2 trillion of incentives by 2032.’

Once spending programs start, they morph into ever-expanding entitlements with few cost controls. There has never been an actual effort to reduce college or secondary education… by banishing meddling politicians. They just throw more of our money at everything no matter how poor the results are.

The only program I have seen the past ten years that is actually paid for are the Trump tax rate cuts, but the media, CBO, and others still regurgitate the lie to the public that those rate cuts cost the government trillions and only benefited the rich… even though the facts are readily available.

Before the rate cuts kicked in for FY 2017, the federal government collected $3.3T , including $1.6T from individual taxpayers and $297B in corporate taxes. After five years and despite COVID shutdowns, the federal government collected $4.9T, (up 50%), including $2.63T in individual income taxes (up over 60%), and corporate revenues were $425B (up over 40%). Allowing people and corporations to keep more of their own money clearly allows more growth.

So why would the media and other Democrats want to reverse Trump’s tax plan? The answer is that the truth and results don’t matter when they are lying to the public. The greedy government always wants more for itself when they move towards socialism.

Spending a few billion to build a wall at the border would also clearly pay for itself but Democrats don’t care. If the media, other Democrats, and many Republicans actually cared about the budget and deficits they wouldn’t be having a cow when several Republicans are questioning the blank check for Ukraine, especially since Ukraine is so corrupt.

Summary: The U.S is broke because spending is out of control, not because revenues are too low, and because the sycophant media almost universally supports the wild and drunken spending.

The Democrats oppose all spending constraints so they will be responsible if there is not a funding bill at the end of September. Of course, the media will blame Republicans as they always do.

