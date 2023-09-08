Country club hosts a ‘let’s play at being poor’ event for rich bored Chicago housewives

In a simulation that even NBC’s failing SNL would reject as too unbelievable to air, residents of Highland Park, Illinois, an upper middle class, upper wealthy suburb of Chicago, had an opportunity to play “let’s pretend we’re poor” with an “immersive experience” aimed at showing participants what a month in poverty feels like, according to the city’s posting. From a report by NBC Chicago:

‘Participants are put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families,’ the event description states. ‘The outcome is increased awareness of the need for resources to support those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector in our local area.’

Now, many residents of Highland Park are only a generation or two removed from their ancestors’ poverty.

Unsurprisingly, this artificial, virtue-signaling, feel good “poverty simulation” marketed as an “immersive experience” offered the willing participants no backstory as to what factors may have contributed to a poverty lifestyle—e.g., substance abuse, unmarried parenthood, fiscal irresponsibility—instead they were passive victims through no fault of their own and with no power to improve. Sponsored by the usual array of feel-good welfare organizations such as Family Focus and the Alliance for Human Services, these (and similar charities) absorb government and charity dollars to support top heavy “social service” administrative and social work personnel who unconsciously attempt to prolong their clients’ poverty to justify their continued professional existence.

Adding to the unreality, the city-owned elegant Highland Park Country Club hosted the artificial poverty-for-a-day event. Now that’s an immersive experience in poverty that most of us would enjoy… and never want to leave.

(By the way, yes, this virtue signaling event was held in that Highland Park, where last year’s annual 4th of July parade was the scene of a mass slaughter of seven innocents by a young local with a licensed gun. Wikipedia—yeah, I know—has a fairly thorough and accurate account of the incident.)

The program lasted three hours; afterwards the temporary poverty-stricken participants shed their shabby clothes and helpless attitudes, and just like that resumed their regular upper middle class lives, satisfied that they are now poverty lifestyle experts… NOT!

