Why are LGBTQ groups targeting a Myrtle Beach youth ministry?

LGBTQ+ radicals unsurprisingly have found another target -- a cherished American institution in the famed resort town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. City leaders of Myrtle Beach and its long-time religious community must face down an ultimatum against a local Christian ministry.

The “problem” is a local Christian ministry called Ground Zero. This situation is worthy of notice for all Americans who care about the preservation of our Constitutional liberties. Regardless your faith persuasion, and whether or not you ever vacation in Myrtle Beach (as millions of Americans annually do), please know that a significant struggle is taking place.

I am intimately familiar with the city of Myrtle Beach and the ministry known as Ground Zero. For a time I served as Board Chaplain for Ground Zero and founder Scott Payseur is an exemplary ordained minister whom I have known for nearly 20 years.

Ground Zero is a wonderful Christian ministry that serves all youth and is a very positive force throughout the region. LGBTQ+ activists are in their usual high state of affront because Myrtle Beach has traditionally shown support for the benevolent work of Ground Zero. And as a Christian organization, Ground Zero affirms the Bible, Jesus, and godly principles. Oh, the horror!

I am hoping -- praying -- that the city leaders of Myrtle Beach will have the conviction to keep standing with Ground Zero, and not bow to the sabre-rattling of activists.

Ground Zero provides activities, concerts, food, service projects, and, oh yes, the moral and spiritual truths of God’s Word, the Bible. Myrtle Beach, despite being an opulent resort area, has a serious problem with poverty and homelessness. Ground Zero and the Christian churches of this city minister 365 days per year to such people.

Myrtle Beach is a golf and resort destination, but my grandmother told me that it was (at one time) known as “The City of Churches.” To be sure, Myrtle Beach had (and I believe, still has) a strong, underlying Christian presence. So much so that in 2021, my own organization brought our national Truth For A New Generation conference to the Ground Zero and First Baptist Church facilities there.

Before the city leaders of Myrtle Beach kowtow to LGBTQ+ bullies and distance themselves from Ground Zero, they should remember that the vast majority of people who come to Myrtle Beach and spend money each year are traditional Christians.

City leaders, as you ponder the degree to which you acquiesce to the LGBTQ+ mafia, let me remind you of two words: Anheuser Busch. As they say, “do the math.” I urge the pastors and Christian leaders of Myrtle Beach to bravely stand with Ground Zero.

There are thousands of ministries like Ground Zero, quietly doing wonderful ministry throughout America. City leaders should champion these selfless entities who “give a cup of cold water” in Jesus’ name (Matt. 10:42). Please don’t further jeopardize our at-risk nation by obstructing benevolent works simply to placate activist sexual libertines!

Something has to be said here: homosexual and woke activists’ real problem is not with cities and businesses who help this or that charity. Their real beef is with God. It is not hard to see this. The Bible (a book shown to be of divine origin by compelling lines of evidence) has a lot to say about moral behavior, our personal soul, and eternity. And some people, for various reasons, have a big problem with this.

God warns that the unbridled pursuits of sexual immorality and pursuit of pleasure will cost us our relationship with Him (Matt. 16:26; Lk. 13:3; I Cor. 6:9-10; et al). If a person (or a nation, or the people of a resort town) choses to lose their soul, that’s their prerogative. But please don’t fight against a noble ministry helping young people find theirs. Our nation needs God and morality more than ever.

Companies, localities, schools, and entire Christian denominations are being bullied into joining the incremental erasure of our constitutionally protected liberties. It must stop now.

Dr. Alex McFarland is a youth, religion and culture expert, a national talk show host and speaker, educator, and is author of 20 books. McFarland directs Biblical Worldview and apologetics for Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, CO. Via the American Family Radio Network, Alex is heard live on Exploring the Word, airing daily on nearly 200 radio stations across the U.S.

Image: Ground Zero