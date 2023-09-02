Now it's record illegals, pouring across the border

Did it seem like a lot of illegals entering the country earlier, back when they were massing under that famous bridge in Texas? Back before the hullabaloo about Joe Biden ending Title 42 pandemic restrictions and introducing Title 9?

Now it's ... even more:

NEW: WaPo reports illegal crossings shot up again in August, w/ Border Patrol apprehending 177,000 migrants, including the highest number of families ever recorded. Illegal crossings have now risen 30% two months in a row, as WH claims “stopping the flow”.https://t.co/ta6ckz1MiZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 1, 2023

According to the Washington Post:

Record numbers of migrant families streamed across the U.S.-Mexico border in August, according to preliminary data obtained by The Washington Post, an influx that has upended Biden administration efforts to discourage parents from entering illegally with children and could once again place immigration in the spotlight during a presidential race. The U.S. Border Patrol arrested at least 91,000 migrants who crossed as part of a family group in August, exceeding the prior one-month record of 84,486 set in May 2019, during the Trump administration. Families were the single largest demographic group crossing the border in August, surpassing single adults for the first time since Biden took office. Overall, the data show, border apprehensions have risen more than 30 percent for two consecutive months, after falling sharply in May and June as the Biden administration rolled out new restrictions and entry opportunities. The Border Patrol made more than 177,000 arrests along the Mexico border in August, up from 132,652 in July and 99,539 in June.

Wait till the weather cools down.

Obviously, something isn't right here. We are looking at catastrophe-level failure of the Biden border approach and the consequences for us are going to be grave.

When Biden lifted Title 42 pandemic restrictions on illegal border crossings last May, he and his minions declared victory over the border surge, and even had a few numbers to prove it. Illegal border crossings, ever so briefly, went down in June.

Biden's spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, even tried to use that June number to deflect a question about the resumed surge, gaslighting with that earlier number:

That was because so many new means of emigrating to the U.S. through the asylum claim route were opened to migrants beyond normal legal immigration channels -- processing centers for asylum claims up and down Central and even South America, an app that accepted all asylum claims as legitimate called CBPOne, and federally financed busings from Central America all the way across the border, that they went the easier route while it still had slots available.

They had it all under control with that new plan.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas even issued a stern warning to all who would cross illegally in the wake of these new programs:

"Starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum. We are ready to humanely process and remove people without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. We have 24,000 Border Patrol Agents and Officers at the Southwest Border and have surged thousands of troops and contractors, and over a thousand asylum officers to help enforce our laws. Do not believe the lies of smugglers. The border is not open. People who do not use available lawful pathways to enter the U.S. now face tougher consequences, including a minimum five-year ban on re-entry and potential criminal prosecution. Together with our partners throughout the federal government and Western Hemisphere, we are prepared for this transition."

But after filling up all those questionably legal slots for "legal" entry, illegals took Mayorkas' warning for about as much weight as its worth, and continued to stream over, knowing that if they crossed into the U.S. illegally, they would be permitted to stay. Instead of being sent back, as threatened, they were promptly discharged into the interior of the country, on "parole" with a promise to appear at a local Homeland Security station once they reached their destination of choice.

Word got out. Now we are seeing more illegals than ever, streaming over, knowing that nobody is going to stop them so long as Joe Biden stays president.

I wrote about this as the Robert Moses effect earlier, the fact that building more highways in areas with pent-up demand only leads to more traffic. The same can be said of illegal border crossings, given that some 900 million people worldwide would like to emigrate from their home countries (including more than half of Honduras and just less than half of Ecuador), the majority of whom are seeking to come to the U.S., according to a Gallup survey.

This comes at an unusually inconvenient time for Biden, given that there's an election on, and big city governments are starting to feel the impact of the earlier waves of illegal immigration on Joe Biden's watch, with overcrowded schools, mass retail theft sponsored by Mexico's cartels, and angry city governments facing bankruptcy based on the billions they are shelling out to feed and house the illegals, sometimes shipped there for free by red-state border governors who are overwhelmed with border crossings at the sharp end. Already we have seen historically blue counties switch to red in these border areas. Polls show that even a majority of Democrats are concerned with the unguarded border and lax entry policies into the U.S. According to CNN, there's been a complete breakdown in communication between beleaguered New York City and the Biden administration over its failure to enforce U.S. border and immigration laws. New York is crying 'uncle.'

The Bidenites aren't helping them one iota. They're understaffed by thousands the Border Patrol. They've welded open the border wall in its fragmentary places, and are selling the already purchased raw materials for the wall for scrap. What's more, they've pulled military troops supposedly there to help, although there has been a bit of back and forth on it. There is evidence they've bankrupted FEMA to pay for illegals as they stream in, leaving U.S. citizens in distress, in places like Maui, high and dry.

The only thing they aren't doing is helping.

Now they're getting more. And they're counting on the mainstream media and the American public not to notice.

What kind of operation is this? The great replacement they claim is a conspiracy theory? Seldom has a crisis grown this big without some kind of mitigating response. Instead, all they do is exacerbate it, making it worse than ever. Polls show that most Americans including many Democrats, are getting very concerned about this. With even the Washington Post being forced to notice this, the Bidens just think they can lie it away.

Let's see how that works out for them, come 2024.

