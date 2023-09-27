Where was Antifa on January 6, 2021?

Sometimes, when traveling through the internet, you read something that makes so much sense you think, “Yes, that’s it! That explains so much.” That’s the case for DC Draino’s theory about how the violence on January 6 originated. According to him, we’ve all been missing something right before our eyes.

Beginning in the 1960s, leftist protests involved violence. Thus, leftists violently and theatrically protested the Vietnam War:

Then, during the Iraq War, the violence and theatrics began all over again:

Even during the Obama administration, violence was always present, as was the case when BLM was ascendent during the George Zimmerman, Michael Brown, and Freddie Gray protests:

With Trump’s election, Antifa took the violent protests to a whole new level. Who can forget them setting Washington, DC, on fire when Trump was inaugurated?

By 2020, BLM and Antifa had joined forces in an ecstasy of murderous violence across America:

And, of course, whenever conservatives assembled, Antifa was on the ground, ready to attack:

Meanwhile, conservatives have been renowned for their peaceful protests. You might find a random crazy person being naughty, but otherwise, Tea Party protests were cheerful and ended with the attendees carefully cleaning up any litter they might have left behind. There were no fires, no mass assaults, and no murders. (Hence, no videos to show you.)

And yet, suddenly, on January 6, conservatives turned into wild-eyed rioters, exactly like Antifa. Moreover, also on January 6, the hyper-confrontational Antifa was nowhere to be found.

Or was that whole thing an illusion? Were conservatives, as usual, peaceful, just like the grannies who wandered wide-eyed through Congress after the police opened the doors and let them in? And were the violent Antifa types hiding in plain sight?

DC Draino thinks that we may have watched an illusion on January 6, with the real narrative being precisely the same as the one it’s been since the 1960s, meaning violent leftists and law-abiding conservatives:

Watched a J6 doc last night & something stuck out to me



Almost every MAGA event in DC during Trump’s tenure would be intercepted by violent hordes of Antifa



Remember how they destroyed DC during Trump’s inauguration?



Well we have millions of hours of footage of J6, and yet not… pic.twitter.com/lu1AQm273t — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 25, 2023

With the current DOJ under Merrick Garland, there’s no way to prove this theory. However, if a Republican administration takes over, I suspect that the records will prove that DC Drano is right because his hypothesis perfectly fits decades of known facts.

Image: Violence in Kenosha. YouTube screen grab.