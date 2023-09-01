Thurmond denies knowing Biden in 1964

The book of Biden stories has a new chapter. According to Biden's memory, he convinced the late Sen. Strom Thurmond to vote in favor of the Civil Rights Act. It sounds heroic except that the law was signed in 1964 and Biden didn't get to Washington until 1972. What's eight years? Doesn’t everybody confuse events separated by almost a decade?

Well, it turns out that the AP got hold of Senator Thurmond and he denied knowing a guy named Biden at that time. Joe who?

This is the story:

Biden had not yet been elected to the U.S. Senate when the landmark law was passed in 1964, and Thurmond was among the prominent southern Democrats to vote against the bill. A White House spokesperson confirmed the president misspoke in his remarks. He said Biden intended to refer to his efforts in the 1980s to get Thurmond and other Senate Republicans to vote for legislation renewing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Fair enough. Biden made a mistake. The problem is that this is a pattern of President Biden going off script and letting his imagination running away with him like The Temptations sang about. Last week, it was a kitchen fire that did not really happen as described. The week before was this or that. In other words, this is not an honest mistake, but rather the words of someone who can't think for himself or maybe should be out of politics telling his grandchildren about the time he struck out Joe DiMaggio when he was doing his World War II service.

One more point. Biden has apparently such a bad memory and keeps confusing decades. So can we trust what he is saying about Hunter?

