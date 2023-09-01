Spain recently won the Women’s World Cup (soccer). It was such a joyful event that during the medal ceremony Luis Rubiales, Spain’s soccer federation president, planted a celebratory kiss on the sweaty lips of player Jenni Hermoso. As a result, feckless FIFA (essentially soccer’s ill-reputed international governing body) have suspended him for 90 days.

Unsurprisingly, that’s not enough for the fervid feminists, who want him dismissed for his “sexual aggression.” Rubiales mother is clearly subjective on the matter; nevertheless, she may be right about the criticism of her son being a “bloodthirsty witch hunt.” Luis himself remains defiant, referring to the criticism as “false feminism.”

At first, Hermoso seemed sensitive to the sentiments in the sentimental song featured in the movie Casablanca: “As Time Goes By” (A kiss is just a kiss). She said, "It was the emotion of the moment… There's nothing else there. It's no big deal."

Are we going to see another man’s professional life derailed over no big deal? Over exaggerated incriminations of sexual aggression?

If Rubiales had lascivious intentions, he might invade the space of another comely player, number 2 or 6, perhaps? In fact, his affection was asexual. Perhaps not prudishly prudent, but, overcome with emotion, it was just a spontaneous, exuberant gesture.

Hermoso also intimated that the “kiss was just a kiss,” saying, “It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup." After changing her statement several times, she eventually settled on this formulation, “I felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression. “

She probably does -- now -- after the Spanish feminist inquisition interrogated her. Let’s be gracious and suggest that, at a minimum, her story has “evolved.”

There’s another very famous celebratory kiss the false feminists are not amused with: V-J Day, Aug. 14, 1945, in Times Square. Sailor George Mendonsa, thrilled he wouldn’t have to return to the Pacific, reclined Greta Zimmer Friedman and planted a huge smacker on her lips. The iconic picture is emblazoned in America’s cultural consciousness, almost as evocative as the Flag Raising at Iwo Jima.

Like the Rubiales-Hermoso soccer kiss, it was celebratory, not romantic. Though Greta did not give her consent, George chose to smooch with her partly because she was nearby, and partly because her attire reminded him of the nurses who cared so compassionately for our troops and sailors. In fact, she was a dental assistant who said, “It wasn’t my choice to be kissed.” Oh well, at least she didn’t ruminate in feminist furor.

Indeed, for years afterward she remained friendly with the kissing sailor, enjoying a fulfilling life and even attended civic events with him, free of feminist oppressive orthodoxy. Their kiss captured the indomitable American spirit of regular Joes, and Georges, and Gretas -- we won the war!

There are similarities, but the Rubiales-Hermoso kiss doesn’t rise to that level. It was just a kiss. Mutual. Spontaneous. Joyful. Hermoso now has the opportunity to be a true feminist by leveraging her fame to oppose Trans women infiltrating biological women’s sports and showers.

In the cold light of day, away from the cauldron’s commotion, perhaps Rubiales could have been more reserved. But in the heat of the moment he was engulfed in euphoria, and expressed that in a deeply ingrained Spanish style.

For goodness sakes, instead of potentially inflicting guilt and anxiety on both kissers, get over it. As time goes by, it’s time to move on. In fact, there are much more devastating sexual crimes occurring in Spain that need absolute focus and unwavering commitment to eradicate.

The kiss was just a kiss. So kiss-off, you false feminists.

Image: RawPixel