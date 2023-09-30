There’s a barely hidden anti-God message in Wish, Disney’s newest film

Recently, Bob Iger, Walt Disney’s reinstated CEO, announced that he intends to have the company “quiet the noise” in the culture wars. Judging by Disney’s newest movie, Wish, which is set to be released at Thanksgiving, “quiet the noise” doesn’t mean to stop inserting leftism into children’s entertainment. It just means being more subtle. Wish isn’t in-your-face with gender madness, but it clearly continues racial warfare, and it attacks the Judeo-Christian religious system of a male God who wishes his creations well.

Based on the official trailer, the first thing to notice about the movie is that the animation is unbelievably generic. It’s as if Disney just punches instructions into an AI system and lets the computer take over the creative decisions. In this, it’s no Pixar, which is still making visually dazzling movies.

Wish is so poor visually that it’s like the 2023 equivalent of the old Hanna-Barbera cartoons, which were renowned for their poor animation quality in the 1960s and 1970s. As for the magic star that gives power to the heroine, it reminds me of the animation you’d have in a toilet paper commercial to emphasize how soft and puffy the product is.

What’s also obvious about the trailer is how noisy and kinetic it the movie is. If you watch the old Disney movies, they had a pacing that, while exciting, wasn’t neurotically frenetic. This movie is loud and ugly. It’s classic Disney on meth:

I’m not the only one noticing that this is not a high-quality movie, but there’s more wrong with it than that. For example, Matt Walsh points out that Wish is racially divisive. Disney has returned to having a “Villain,” and it’s not a coincidence that the Bad Guy is a white guy. Moreover, while Disney once had male heroes doing the vanquishing, it was to be expected that, in Wish, the heroine is both Hispanic and female (starting at 38:35):

In other words, “quieting the noise” doesn’t mean ending the non-stop racially divisive material that the left cranks out. The left could have made both characters racially the same. It was a choice not to do so.

While we’re on the subject of that Hispanic heroine, is it me, or have they made her look like AOC? It’s something about the eyes:

Regarding these eyes, Olivia Murray introduced me to a concept I’d never heard of before called Sanpaku eyes. These are eyes in which a lot of white space is visible around the iris. It’s considered to be a very bad thing (hyperlinks omitted):

According to Chinese/Japanese medical face reading, when the white part of the eye, known as the sclera, is visible beneath the iris, it represents physical imbalance in the body and is claimed to be present in alcoholics, drug addicts, and people who over-consume sugar or grain. Conversely, when the upper sclera is visible it is said to be an indication of mental imbalance in people such as psychotics, murderers, and anyone rageful. In either condition, it is believed that these people attract accidents and violence.

In classic Disney cartoons, the princesses had more normal (although overly large) eyes. (See, e.g., here and here.) Now, though, the loud, clumsy, hysterical heroines have Sanpaku eyes, as do many Democrats. Mental imbalance is the name of the game.

The trailer also suggests that the movie can be seen as an anti-Trump move: A rich white guy promises to make minority lives better, but he’s lying to perpetuate the rich, white patriarchy. Naturally, the only one who can save the world is a Hispanic girl. It doesn’t take a lot to read that political message into the movie.

But most importantly, Wish is anti-Biblical. The Judeo-Christian faith is premised on a God who created humankind and wishes it well. He accepts prayers but grants only the ones that are for the betterment of the person praying or for society as a whole. That’s the King in this movie: He’s a father figure who grants wishes (i.e., prayers) but only those that improve society. And according to Disney, he’s evil.

I could go on, but I’ve got something better: A thoughtful video from Not The Bee’s Dan Dillon making the point about the movie’s religious animus:

One more thing: Take a look at the poster for the movie. It is possible to see an Ouroboros in it, which is the ancient symbol of a serpent eating its tail. It is an anti-Christian symbol. While that may well be a coincidence (a sparkling circle is not an uncommon Disney design), seeing it as an Ouroboros seems natural given how hostile to religion the film already is.

So, while Disney may be “quieting” the obvious attacks on traditional American culture, don’t be fooled. It’s merely slipped into stealth mode and is continuing its war on American values and traditional Judeo-Christian faith—and this time around, it has the massively growing Hispanic population in its brainwashing crosshairs.