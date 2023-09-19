The trough beckons: Clinton Global Initiative launches new Ukraine inititiave

Where money amasses, Clintons follow.

So it didn't take long for the Clintons to suddenly get their interest in "philanthropy" back after a long droughty hiatus.

According to the Associated Press:

The need to “Keep Going” is the theme of this year's Clinton Global Initiative, or CGI, as Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton say they will convene political, business and philanthropic leaders to build on the momentum of the conference’s return last year after a six-year hiatus. “Giving up and giving in is a surefire guarantee that we will not make progress on the major challenges that face us,” Bill Clinton said in his opening statement. “Being distracted and majoring in the minors may be momentary good policy, but it’s a terrible way to run a railroad — or a country.” CGI announced numerous new programs Monday that it hopes will gather new monetary commitments and engagement, including gender equality and continued support for the people of Ukraine.

As for Ukraine, well, Ukraine would get abortion, lots of abortions, as would every other place their Global Initiative's gelid hand touches:

Hillary Clinton announced that gender equality will now be the fourth pillar of CGI’s activities, along with fighting climate change, economic inclusion and public health issues. “It is time to close the wage gap once and for all,” Hillary Clinton said. “It is time to protect and expand access to reproductive health care, abortion and quality maternity care once and for all. It is time to ensure that every girl everywhere can get the education she deserves.

Seems there's more than one way to kill off Ukrainians. Who needs Russian rockets?

Which raises questions as to why Pope Francis is openly shilling for this group, which not only openly promotes abortion, but is corrupt and scandal-plagued to boot.

The Clinton Global Initiative was specifically planning to start something called the CGI Ukraine Action Network, drawing in financial pledges to bankroll NGOs working in the country.

According to AP:

The CGI Ukraine Action Network is the result of a collaboration between Hillary Clinton and Olena Zelenska, first lady of Ukraine, that began last year. The new organization, which will be formally announced Tuesday, is designed to mobilize existing CGI partners, as well as new leaders from around the world, to create and finance new commitments for Ukrainians, according to CGI. Numerous monetary commitments for Ukraine are also set to be announced Tuesday, In 2022, CGI announced more than 140 commitments, including a $1 billion plan from Water.org, co-founded by actor Matt Damon, to help 100 million people in Africa, Asia and Latin America get lasting access to water and sanitation. This year, leaders including World Bank President Ajay Banga, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres and Ford Foundation CEO Darren Walker, will attend and make their own commitments, which are required for attendance at the conference. However, for nonprofits working in Ukraine, the spotlight CGI is offering them, 18 months after Russia’s invasion of the country, may be just as important as the monetary commitments. The nonprofit Save Ukraine, which has opened community centers across the country to help families and especially children traumatized by the war and works to rescue Ukrainian children who have been detained in Russia, is set to receive commitments of support during CGI that it plans to use to open more centers, said Olga Yerokhina, spokeswoman for the charity.

Seems Ukraine's been down this road before with the Soros bunch, but no matter. The Clintons will be their new Soroses. And with Ukraine the most corrupt nation in Europe according to international raters of such things, what could go wrong?

The Clintons will shake down corporations for "donations," likely with the implicit promise that political favors will come to them in return once they regain power, and corporations will line up to donate.

Nobody rides for free with the Clintons.

Now that Joe Biden is falling apart as president, it's not surprising to see the Clintons get active on the money front with the aim of regaining political power.

Donations to their foundation from foreign sources soared as Hillary's presidential prospects rose, and skidded to nearly nothing when her prospects were squelched. By 2021, they fell 93% from their 2006 peak.

Gee, what did that coincide with in Hillary's career?

Issues & Insights did an excellent piece showing that curious correlation.

A quick review of the flagrantly corrupt dealings of the Clinton Foundation is in order. When Hillary took the job of secretary of state under President Barack Obama, she promised that the foundation wouldn’t accept foreign donations. It took in money from at least seven foreign governments. Documents showed that 85 of the 154 private interests who met with Clinton at the State Department had donated money to the foundation. Emails unearthed by Judicial Watch showed that Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin – who worked for both the State Department and the foundation – gave “special expedited access to the secretary of state” for those who gave $25,000 to $10 million.

The Issues & Insights chart shows the correlation:

Issues & Insights, by permission

Not only is it a political vehicle for the Clintons' personal enrichment, the Clinton Foundation itself, and its CGI auxiliary, doesn't actually donate much.

According to the Paddock Post, which examined the 2016 books:

In looking at specific line item expenses, the reader is able to see exactly where revenue was spent. BHCCF reported $81.3 million in expenses (not including depreciation) in 2016 which was spent as follows: $37.3 million (53% of revenue): Salaries, Compensation, Benefits, Pension, Payroll Taxes

$14.3 million (20% of revenue): Other Expenses (no detail provided)

$12.9 million (18% of revenue): Travel and Conferences

$ 8.1 million (12% of revenue): Office, IT, Occupancy, Insurance

$ 5.1 million (7% of revenue): Fees for Services (acct, legal, invest fees, staff training, fundraising fees)

$ 2.8 million (4% of revenue): Grants

$ .8 million (1% of revenue): Advertising, Promotion, Exhibits

Umm, four percent went to grants. The rest went to salaries and overhead. They've had whistleblowers. In some years, the Foundation was rated "not suitable" as a charity organization.

Their supposed humanitarian work in Haiti was so shoddy even the leftist press reported it and the Clintons have been met with protests in that country. Ready for that, Ukraine?

With a record like this, it's pretty shocking that the pope is openly endorsing these grifters. The Clintons don't need charity ratings when they've got the pope in their tree.

Now they've seen the money rolling into Ukraine and they'd like to get their snoots in the trough while the getting's good, so now they're back in business.

Heaven help Ukraine with this bunch involved.