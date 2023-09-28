The T word

I’m not a constitutional scholar. I’m not sure where all of them have disappeared — maybe staying quiet to save themselves the economically devastating fate of cancellation. I have nothing of that nature to lose. I’m going to raise a question about treason in America in 2023, and maybe someone more erudite than myself can be brave enough to either confirm or deny my conclusions.

I’ve contemplated what constitutes the heinous crime of treason as defined in our Constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court. The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason, but no Attainder of Treason shall work Corruption of Blood, or Forfeiture except during the Life of the Person attainted.

I posit that our administration’s ongoing actions are treasonous, with our current chief executive the obvious proxy and eventual scapegoat. The Constitution defines two acts: making overt war against our country, plus giving “aid and comfort” to the enemy and “adhering” to our enemies. I think the administration has committed both.

Image: Joe Biden. YouTube screen grab (cropped)

Has our president, our presumptive leader, the de facto boss of the current administration, used his office to make war against our people? An overt act of war as our Founders contemplated — supplying weaponry and manpower directly and openly to “our enemy” — hasn’t precisely occurred because our enemy is not another country but within our country. Biden has left war materials and defenseless military personnel in Afghanistan. He’s shipped war materials meant to defend our own country to Ukraine, so they are no longer available should we need them, rendering this country less able to defend herself. He’s also decimated the once proud manpower of our military from within.

Biden’s also hamstrung us by depleting our strategic oil reserves by half or more. This leaves us vulnerable and less able to defend ourselves. In this age of complex international relationships, I believe we can meet that first definition, which sees the administration making war against our citizens.

Biden and his administration are willing to commit internal acts of war against our people: The President has also armed a cadre of sycophants, in multiple branches of his government, quite heavily.

From The Blaze:

According to an April report released by watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com, the Internal Revenue Service bought enough military equipment, ammunition, and other tactical gear in an effort to militarize the agency.” A chart in the report shows $35 million spent on weaponry and ammo by the IRS since 2006, including $10 million n the last 3 years.

The report revealed that the IRS and 102 other agencies outside the Department of Defense invested a combined total of $3.7 billion in weaponry, ammunition and military-style equipment since 2006. 76 rank-and-file regulatory agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services are now armed. To state the obvious: There is simply no way these agencies and personnel could be engaging in war with our external enemies.

The IRS has 4500 or so guns, and 5 million rounds of ammunition. Against whom, other than the citizens of this country, would this weaponry be used? Is our government planning war against us? Someone paranoid (or smart) might think this will happen if the election can’t be “won” by the right candidate. I’m betting that, between November 2024 and the January swearing-in of the upcoming administration, there could be violence —with that violence used as an excuse to bring out the big guns and start shooting.

The Constitution also has that language about adhering to the enemy, and giving aid and comfort. Can we define the de facto elimination of our border as such? I think so! We’ve let in the equivalent of the population of about 17 states, and the deluge is never-ending. We’ve ceded our Southern border to Mexican cartels, and if that’s not aiding and comforting the enemy, what is?

We’ve destroyed any semblance of normal life in every border town and city, depriving citizens of property rights, and the right to peaceful existence in their homes and communities. The diaspora of often violent, uneducated and certainly needy outsiders throughout our country disrupts everyone’s peaceful existence. Our government has dispersed disease as well. We now have active TB and Malaria to name two familiar, previously eradicated, killers.

It seems to me that every policy move from day one of this administration has been aimed at reducing the rights and well-being of our citizenry.

While Congress dilly-dallies with an inquiry about whether we should hold impeachment hearings, we are losing our country to the enemy within. The methodical destruction of our way of life can only lead to a bad end, with myriad agencies ready to help it along. Isn’t it time to call the game?