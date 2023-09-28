Katie Hobbs’s vanishing act: AZ’s installed governor temporarily steps down, and line of succession disrupted

Last night the State Treasurer of Arizona, Republican Kimberly Yee, posted this press release to her X account:

I have been notified that I will be serving as Acting Governor beginning later this evening until mid-morning tomorrow. Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/sSuiSCebk4 — Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee (@AZTreasurerYee) September 27, 2023

The full statement from Yee reads:

I have been notified that I will be serving as Acting Governor beginning later this evening [Sep. 27] until mid-morning tomorrow [Sep. 28]. While I am pleased to step into this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them. That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies and remove the legal uncertainty that exists for all of the regulatory actions taken by the agencies. I expect to see a swift resolution to this matter, so we can get back to getting the work done for Arizona taxpayers. The people of Arizona deserve leaders who follow the rule of law.

You might recall, Arizona’s governor is Katie Hobbs, the selected nominee that somehow cruised to “victory” over the wildly popular Kari Lake, under very suspicious circumstances during last year’s elections, and she’s currently embroiled in yet another scandal that saw her seemingly skirt the law and precedent to install state agency directors as “executive deputy directors” instead of the traditional process of State Senate confirmation.

My first question is, why did the line of succession skip over the first two lawful successors? Arizona is a weird state, and for reasons I don’t know, the state has never had a lieutenant governor, despite Article V Section 6 of the state constitution providing for such a post; so, the current line of succession goes from governor, to secretary of state, to attorney general, to state treasurer, to superintendent of public instruction. Yee, as the treasurer, means that not only was Hobbs unable to “serve” but Adrian Fontes and Kris Mayes too; Fontes and Mayes are the two Democrats sitting in the positions of Secretary of State and Arizona Attorney General, respectively.

My second question is, why are we hearing about this from Yee? I checked the latest press releases from Hobbs’s office, and there is no mention about why she suddenly stepped down from the office of the governor. That would be as if one day we woke up, and suddenly Senator Patty Murray from Washington was Acting President, with no mention from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or Kevin McCarthy as to what was going on. At the time I’m writing this, there are no updates from Fontes’s office, Mayes’s office, or Chad Campbell, who is Hobb’s Chief of Staff—there’s also nothing across any of their X feeds either.

Someone on X suggested that the three Democrats were temporarily unable to act as Arizona governor because they were using loopholes to exploit their offices; see below:

@katiehobbs @AZSecretary and @AZAGMayes are currently using the transfer of power to break the law. This is why @AZTreasurerYee

Is in power. They are all currently at an event for @norscodems and the only reason to relinquish power at a political event is to do one of the… pic.twitter.com/tLghZUbmbE — Elephant Civics (@ElephantCivics) September 28, 2023

Of course, this isn’t a wild assumption, given who these characters are, but the logic doesn’t quite add up to me. To start, Hobbs, Fontes, and Mayes have absolutely no qualms about evidently breaking the law and rubbing it in our faces, so why in the world would they care about optics or posterity’s sake now, in such a dramatic and unprecedented move? Furthermore, politicians speaking before crowds of supporters and taking donations? This is neither illegal, nor frowned upon. This North Scottsdale Democrats meeting looks like any run-of-the-mill political social club, and attendance as an elected official certainly wouldn’t require the drastic move of stepping down from office. And, I guarantee this audience is full of people who have donated to the campaigns of Hobbs, Fontes, and Mayes already.

Next, I only see Fontes, not Hobbs or Mayes. I mean, they could have been there, but using a picture they’re not in, to prove they were at an event doesn’t cut it. Also, the account from which that original image was shared is Steven Slugocki, a senior adviser to Fontes. From Slugocki’s account, it looks like Fontes hit a couple of different functions yesterday, seemingly alone.

Lastly, Yee’s statement says “when the Governor returns to Arizona” which naturally implies that Hobbs is not in the state—it could be a typo, or accidental bad information, but nonetheless, if true, it refutes the idea that Hobbs was stepping down to speak to a handful of elderly Democrats in Scottsdale.

Where is Katie Hobbs? Where is Kris Mayes? Where is Adrian Fontes?

I have no idea what is going on, but it’s all very strange.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.