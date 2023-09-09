The questions no one is asking about the Wuhan COVID leak

I have become increasing skeptical of much of what is transpiring in our government. AT writers and readers inspire me to question everything.

Some recent events have caused me to pause and ask some questions about "why now?" When something was forbidden to even talk or write about for years, and suddenly some agencies are all in on discussing it, I am often left to ask: is this really the thing, or is it perhaps a distraction?

For nearly three years, Dr. Fauci and company have destroyed any and all who dared to say COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The group, apparently led by Dr. Fauci, carried China's water on this for three years, and literally have tried to personally and professionally destroy all dissenters. Name-calling, shaming, public humiliation, deplatforming, demonetization, etc., were the fate of all who dared publicly call attention to the most obvious source of the virus.

I was watching clips from the congressional hearings on COVID origin, and I was thinking about all this energy for three years at protecting the lab and China. Why are some in the government, academia, and media, and some liberals, generally starting to acknowledge the lab as the likely source of the virus?

I consider and have written previously about the lab as the most plausible, probable, and likely source of the virus. It is in fact backed by scientific evidence and common sense.

Suddenly, the FBI and the Department of Energy declare that the lab likely is the source, but they don't talk with any precision about when the leak likely occurred or how. Hmmm. Why acknowledge the likely source now? I believe that the when and how are just as important as the where. How can you understand the virus completely if you don't understand when, where, and how it was introduced? Was there only one leak?

Understanding where, when, and how the leak occurred is the key to preventing this from happening again, and understanding the intentions behind the release tells us if it was truly an accident. The current group talking about the lab as the likely source appears content to allow people to draw the conclusion that the lab leak likely occurred in November 2019, when three scientists were diagnosed with flu-like symptoms that required hospitalization.

But I remain skeptical. I have heard stories of people who had COVID symptoms as early as September 2019. How could there be a U.S. COVID-like outbreak in September if the leak likely occurred in November? I know — stories are not proof. However, I believe there is proof that November is not the likely "when" for the leak, or it is likely not the only leak.

I would like to draw people back to blood bank testing performed in 2020 on blood drawn and stored in December of 2019.

There was a study performed of U.S. blood banks that looked at blood drawn in December of 2019 and tested for the COVID antibodies. Individuals in eight U.S. cities all potentially tested positive for the virus. This study indicates that it is likely that COVID-19 may have been present in California, Oregon, and Washington as early as Dec. 13–16, 2019, and in Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin as early as Dec. 30, 2019–Jan. 17, 2020.

Three people were infected on or around November 1, 2019. (We don't have the specific date, so let's take the worst-case scenario.) We are to believe that a virus spread from three people hospitalized in Wuhan for part of November to infect Americans in three cities by late November and early December 2019? And further to believe that it spread to five other American cities three weeks later?

You might try to write this off and say, well, if they happened to travel to China in mid-November, they might have brought it back. But the blood bank data are able to tell us that of the total population of blood tested, only 5% admitted to international travel within 30 days of the blood draw. Those seem like incredible odds.

I believe that acknowledging the lab leak source is a distraction to keep people from asking too many questions about when and how the leak occurred. The testing was published, from what I could find, only for blood drawn after December 1, 2019. I wonder if any blood was ever tested prior to December or even November 1, 2019. And if not, why not? I think we know the answer. They did not run any testing on anything that might acknowledge information they wanted to keep quiet.

To really understand if this was an accident or something else, we must know the when, where, and how. I believe that there is a group that is determined not to allow us to understand the when and the how that will allow us to build the full picture of what happened. Was this really an accidental leak from a lab in Wuhan? Was there only one incident? Would the same strain of the virus be detected for all of 2019, or were there multiple strains of the virus? It seems impossible to me that the virus could have gone from three people in Wuhan in early November 2019 to eight U.S. cities in 30–60 days. And the lack of curiosity about when it could have leaked and how it leaked is astonishing.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science, and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: PIRO4D via Pixabay, Pixabay License,.