The pope sticks his holy nose in politics again

Sunday morning, and I have to usher at the 11 a.m. Mass. I will say an extra prayer and ask for forgiveness for talking about the pope's holy nose. At the same time, I hope God understands that his man at the Vatican does stick his holy nose in our politics too much.

Down in Argentina, the situation is tense, and a new political player named Javier Milei is shaking things up. Apparently, Pope Francis is not happy:

From Rome, Pope Francis has expressed grave concern about the rise of such callous policies in his home country. "The extreme right always reconstructs itself, it is the triumph of selfishness over communitarianism," he said in a television interview in March when asked about Argentina's upcoming elections. In words that seemed to be referring to Milei, the only candidate in the 22 October vote with no political experience prior to 2021, the pope added: "I am terrified of saviours of the nation without a political party history."

With all due respect to Pope Francis, maybe he should talk to people going to Mass down there. Or maybe he should listen to Juan Grabois:

"With inflation over 115% plus a 25% drop in the purchasing power of informal workers in the last seven years, voters would have to possess impossible political maturity to vote again for those who have failed them so completely," Grabois told the Observer.

Yes, Pope Francis, people are angry and talking about change. They don't want the people with so-called political experience destroying their currency and economy.

Stay away, Pope Francis. Stay away from political commentary. Leave that to us here at AT.

Image by VectorPortal.com // CC BY-SA 4.0