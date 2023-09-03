U.S. government to deploy surveillance software to detect 'problematic sentiment and emotion'

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has purportedly partnered with AI tech firm Fivecast to deploy social media surveillance software that, according to its proprietor, can detect “problematic” emotions of social media users and subsequently report them to law enforcement for further action.

According to a post on pjmedia.com, “Outlet 404, through FOIA requests, uncovered various Fivecast marketing documents elaborating on its software’s utility for law enforcement.”

404’s report on said documents stated:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), part of the Department of Homeland Security, has bought millions of dollars worth of software from a company that uses artificial intelligence to detect ‘sentiment and emotion’ in online posts…

CBP also allegedly told 404 Media that it is “using technology to analyze open-source information related to inbound and outbound travelers who the agency believes may threaten public safety, national security, or lawful trade and travel. In this case, the specific company called Fivecast also offers ‘AI-enabled’ object recognition in images and video, and detection of ‘risk terms and phrases’ across multiple languages.

Who isn’t in favor of protecting national security? And Lord knows the Biden administration should do more something to vet and restrict “inbound travelers” at our southern border.

And yet…one is tempted to ask: What could go wrong? If the government is going to utilize surveillance software to more precisely ascertain our sentiments and emotions on social media, and then determine if they are “problematic,” how else will it use it? What other methods will it deploy to keep us from stepping out of line? And who determines what is “problematic,” anyway? (Okay, that’s an easy one. The elites that seek to utterly control us see as problematic any sentiment, emotion, or thought that could possibly be construed as insufficiently in support of their agenda.)

This should be terrifying to any sentient person who values individuality, independence, and freedom.

What can we do about this?

The answer is simple: refuse to be a subject. No matter what.

I want my social media posts to be clear. To that end, the powers that be shouldn’t have any trouble detecting the emotion in this phrase: “You have no effing right to treat the Constitution—and the people it was designed to protect—as an infant treats a diaper.” Nor should Fivecast have any difficulty discerning the sentiment in this one: “Sic semper tyrannis!”

Americans, let’s summon the spirit—and the courage—behind the Gadsden Flag. Let us all address the government. Say it with me now: “Don’t…Tread…On…Me!”

*An earlier version of this piece misstated the author.