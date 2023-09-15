The deep state is through with Joe Biden

When WaPo’s David Ignatius declares the man he did so much to install in the Oval Office should not seek re-election, it means something. Actually, it means a lot. Ignatius is a despicable excuse for a “journalist.” As I stated here, Ignatius was a primary mouthpiece for deep state actors peddling the Russiagate conspiracy. Any journalist with a modicum of integrity and self-respect—given what everyone should know now, and anyone with any intellectual curiosity should have suspected even then—would have outed the sources that fed him such bogus and blatantly false information. Alas, there have been no “mea culpas” from Mr. Ignatius or any outing of his deep state sources. Ignatius wasn’t an unwitting dupe; he was an active participant in the deep state coup to overthrow a democratically elected president. If this isn’t the definition of sedition, I can’t imagine what would be.

The logical conclusion that Ignatius is no more than a mouthpiece for the CIA is hard to escape. This is what makes his call for Biden to bow out now so significant. Mr. Ignatius is largely incapable of independent thought and when any does accidently slip through, he’s invariably wrong. Most anything you read under his byline isn’t what he thinks, it’s what he’s been instructed by his handlers to say. I’ve riffed more on this topic here.

Given this, Mr. Ignatius’s latest missive doesn’t reflect his personal view that Biden should step aside, rather the view of his handlers. It’s relatively common knowledge within the beltway and Acela corridor that WaPo is the go-to outlet for CIA “leaks” to drive media narratives while NYT is the FBI’s outlet of choice. How many James Comey op-eds have they subjected us to?

I must confess I’m not a regular reader of NYT or WaPo, but you don’t have to be to stay abreast of their continued onslaught of state propaganda. I once read where the only difference between the readers of the New York Times and Pravda (the Soviet era state propaganda organ,) was that at least the Pravda readers knew they were being lied to. I find this to be quite true and even funnier in that the NYT readers think themselves so sophisticated and enlightened. And WaPo is just such a nasty partisan rag it’s disgraceful. But the outsized influence these corrupt media outlets have can’t be overstated. The corruption of corporate media will do more to destroy the great American experiment than anything else I can imagine. When Trump said the media is the enemy of the American people, he wasn’t wrong. I said it LONG before he did, but no one listens to me.

But back to my main point. Ignatius isn’t through with Joe Biden, his CIA handlers are. And as Chuck Schumer famously warned Trump, “they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you.”

As to the question of why, I can only speculate. Given the Biden crime family’s grift of millions of dollars from foreign actors, any intelligence around this would certainly exist within the CIA’s purview. It’s very likely they know that under a House impeachment inquiry they won’t be able to hide it forever, not to mention their own corrupt role in burying overwhelming evidence of what can only be characterized as treason by the holder of the highest elected office in the land. They have no undying allegiance to Joe Biden. He has always been an empty vessel that at a minimum, would protect deep state corruption from being exposed by an outside usurper such as Trump. But make no mistake, this is a seismic shift that represents a major crack in the deep state wall that has been hiding Joe Biden’s blatant and shameless corruption from the American people and electorate for decades. What other explanation could there possibly be for the “dirty 51” current and former “intelligence officials” declaring the Hunter laptop, that a majority of them had to know was true, to be a Russian disinformation operation?

