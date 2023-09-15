Video: ‘African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans … you know, the workers without high school diplomas….’

Joe Biden is the gift that keeps on giving to the “we told you so” crowd… which is why I’m hoping he remains the face of the Democrat party and secures the nomination again. (An articulate and put-together new Democrat is a bigger threat to a Republican victory than a man who’s destroyed the country for four years as well as being a walking blunder.)

While attempting to pat himself on the back over “record lows in unemployment” and regained jobs after forced government shutdowns, none of which is actually true, Biden really stepped in his own excrement. See the video below, shared to X yesterday:

BIDEN: "...particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas" pic.twitter.com/CZyCx23M8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

Okay, so according to 2020 Census data:

About 90% of the U.S. population has graduated high school… In recent years, Black educational attainment has been much closer to the national average and today, 88% of Blacks or African Americans have a high school diploma, just shy of the national average….

For Hispanics, that number is around an average of 83%, and for U.S. military veterans it’s 93.5%; the Census bureau even noted that veterans are “generally more educated than nonveterans.”

Last week while in Vietnam, Biden said “I’m just following my orders here” — so whose bright idea was it to direct him to say that being nonwhite or a veteran of military service meant you were less likely to earn a high school diploma?

To be honest, I bet a vast majority of those he wrongly assumed didn’t achieve a high school diploma did it without plagiarizing and cheating—but Biden wouldn’t know anything about that.

A week or so ago I wrote a blog covering Donna Brazile’s canary in the coal mine warning:

Donna Brazile isn’t the first to do so, and she probably won’t be the last, but she’s sounding the alarm on what she calls the “biggest challenge facing the Democrats in 2024” which is, the populist movement known as MAGA, and the Democrat party’s (in)ability to secure the black and Latino vote in next year’s election cycle.

Brazile was citing the results of a recent WSJ poll that found around 2/3 of Republican voters were behind President Trump; she also noted that the Democrat party had hemorrhaged black and Latino supporters, going so far as stating that these surrendered voters weren’t “ready to come back” to the Democrat party.

I can’t possibly imagine why….

