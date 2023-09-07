The COVID-19 Iron Curtain

"Fair is foul and foul is fair," proclaimed the three witches in Macbeth — an appropriate warning from the "weird sisters" for these times. Today, a death shot is proclaimed "safe and effective," and the latest COVID booster will surely protect you from the newest strain of the virus, until it doesn't.

What is perplexing, puzzling, maddening is that despite everything we have gone through over the last three years, there is a significant sector of our population who continue to buy what the medical/pharma/government autocracy is selling. Disturbingly, over the past couple of weeks, the CDC has been warning us that a new strain of the COVID virus is out there, so masking, boosters, and lockdowns are in our near future. We are already beginning to hear the drumbeat for masks, despite plenty of evidence of this scam, as masks do not prevent transmission of this or any other coronavirus. The same game plan of lies, gaslighting, and fear-mongering appears poised once again to assault us; thus, it is imperative that those of us who still abide in truth resist this tyranny. We must call out the lies, refuse to comply, live the truth, and maybe we can bring some of our fellow Americans back into reality.

Let us recall a few unsavory items to remind us of the anti-constitutional claptrap we lived through once and must now defeat. Remember the FDA condescendingly tweeting to all us hayseeds, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it" after researchers had shown that the drug ivermectin proved effective in treating COVID? Maybe you then asked your doctor for an ivermectin prescription as a preventative measure and were refused, or your pharmacy refused to fill the script. At my former church (yes, I left there because they believed they were "non-essential"), there was a muckety-muck physician who was tasked with selling the congregation on the COVID vax. I later queried him about theoretically giving ivermectin to someone who may be hospitalized and seriously ill with COVID. He contemptuously advised me that it would make the patient worse. The fact is that ivermectin is a common, safe drug given regularly to humans for parasites, yet here he was, pushing a false narrative. Now the FDA claims that it never told doctors to stop prescribing the drug off-label for COVID.

Regularly, there is a tragic story about someone who has been found dead in his bed, or who drops dead, or has a heart attack or a "medical event." There is story after story of "died suddenly," "died unexpectedly," or "cause of death unknown." Many of these people are under forty, and these types of sudden deaths have increased dramatically since mid-2021. Yet it is rare to read or hear of a family member questioning whether the COVID shot had any part in his loved one's medical event. Where are the autopsies? Why do they not speak out? Is it fear? Have they been threatened? We know from the CDC's own VAERS that the vaccine safety signal was triggered, and thousands of people have died or experienced terrible side-effects and disabilities from the COVID shots. Yet the government and the medical profession continue to use scare tactics about new COVID variants and to push new, untested shots upon the public.

Just stop and think about the implications of this: Pfizer's own records reveal that despite deaths and all manner of vaccine injuries experienced by people in the trials and after release, Pfizer simply ignored the findings and pressed on with the shot. Tellingly, in 2021, insurance companies released data showing that all-cause mortality increased by 40% in working-age people. All of this is worthy of Nuremburg-style hearings, but our feckless Congress does nothing.

Despite all of the above, we are told to beware of a new COVID variant, and our gov't-Big-Pharma complex has started to gear up to threaten useless masking, lockdowns, and the latest COVID booster. Why now? you may ask. It is no coincidence, as the 2024 primaries are right around the corner, and the current regime follows the "by any means necessary" Marxist mantra. It's a good time to make sure we have mail-in voting, drop boxes, and all manner of election shenanigans. Anything to keep former President Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election and ending their unconstitutional power-grab.

Those of us who follow the truth (defined as that which conforms to reality) must make every effort to resist any scheme to return us to the days of masking, lockdowns, and mandates. If you want to live as free people, you must stand against this government/medical tyranny. What does this look like? Begin by leaving churches and schools that encourage or require masks and mandated vaccines. Speak objective truth, no matter if friends and family might shun you. Call and email that weak, feckless Republican Congress. Simply say no. Gird the loins of your mind and stand, "so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand." You just might be the catalyst that causes a breach in a closed, fearful conscience.

