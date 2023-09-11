Targeting Ken Paxton: Is Washington's hand shaping Texas's political landscape?

Texas, known for its deep-rooted conservatism and unwavering Republican support, has become the epicenter of a political drama that could reshape its political identity.

Recent developments suggest that influential forces within Washington are actively working to turn Texas's traditionally "red state” into a "blue state" that leans towards the Democratic Party.

At the heart of this controversy stands Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General and a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

Let's attempt to delve into the intricate web of players involved in this unfolding drama.

Facing false and fabricated impeachment charges of securities fraud and abuse of office, Paxton has garnered national attention for his legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election results. He also had been investigating the influence of Zuckerbucks in Texas's elections. His steadfast support for Trump and conservative values has made him a prominent figure in national politics.

Key Supporters of Ken Paxton:

Nate Paul: An Austin developer accused of paying Paxton a bribe for favorable treatment from the Attorney General's office. Paul's alleged involvement has raised questions about potential corruption within Paxton's administration.

Angela Paxton: The wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a juror in her husband's impeachment trial, representing Collin County among Texas senators. However, she cannot vote, participate in closed sessions, or deliberate as per trial rules. Her presence increases the required votes to convict her husband from 20 to 21.

Tony Buzbee: Leading Paxton's defense team, Tony Buzbee is renowned for his aggressive legal style. He plays a pivotal role in defending Paxton against the impeachment charges.

Dan Cogdell: A Paxton's defense team member with extensive experience in complex litigation. Cogdell's expertise is crucial in navigating the legal challenges facing Paxton.

Mitch Little: Another member of Paxton's defense team, Mitch Little specializes in white-collar crime cases. His presence adds depth to the legal defense against the charges.

Joe Kendall: A former Texas Supreme Court justice, Joe Kendall brings a wealth of judicial experience to Paxton's defense team, making him a formidable advocate for the embattled Attorney General.

Chip Babcock: An experienced attorney in securities fraud cases, Chip Babcock's role in the defense is significant, particularly given the nature of the charges against Paxton.

David Morales and Ryan Murphy: Both former federal prosecutors, these lawyers contribute their expertise to Paxton's legal defense. Their insights into federal law are invaluable.

Brandon Cammack: As a special assistant to the Attorney General, Cammack plays a crucial role in the legal strategy surrounding Paxton's case.

Opponents of Ken Paxton:

Ryan Vassar: A former deputy attorney general who filed a whistleblower complaint against Paxton, accusing him of abusing his office to benefit Nate Paul. Vassar's allegations have fueled the impeachment process.

Mark Penley: A former federal prosecutor, Paxton was fired for refusing to assist in the Nate Paul investigation. Penley's dismissal highlights internal divisions within Paxton's administration.

Blake Brokman: Former deputy attorney general for policy and strategy initiatives. Brickman was recruited to Paxton’s office after working in Kentucky GOP politics. In November 2020, he joined three other employees in a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Paxton fired them in retaliation for reporting to the FBI that Paxton was misusing his office to help Paul.

David Maxwell: Former director of law enforcement at the attorney general’s office whose career in law enforcement spanned nearly 50 years. In November 2020, he joined three other employees in a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Paxton had fired them in retaliation for reporting to the FBI that Paxton was misusing his authority to help Paul.

Texas House of Representatives: The House voted to impeach Paxton in February 2023, indicating significant opposition to his tenure as Attorney General.

Rusty Hardin: One of two lead prosecutors for the House’s impeachment team, Hardin is a Houston attorney who has defended Arthur Andersen, the accounting firm at the heart of the Enron scandal, NFL quarterback DeShaun

Harriet O'Neill: Hired in July to represent the House impeachment team, O’Neill served 12 years as a Republican justice on the Texas Supreme Court, stepping down in 2010 to work as a lawyer in private practice. She also has served as a state district judge and a justice on the 14th Court of Appeals.

Dick DeGuerin: defended former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, a Republican, against charges that he illegally funneled corporate donations to members of the Texas Legislature in 2002. DeLay was found guilty, but his conviction was overturned on appeal.

The 12 board House member's managers in charge of prosecuting the impeachment trial in the Senate are:

TX Rep. Andrew Murr; (R) Junction - Chair

TX Rep. Ann Johnson; (D) Houston - Vice Chair

TX Rep. Charlie Geren; (R) Fort Worth

TX Rep. Joe Moody; (D) El Paso

TX Rep. Terry Canales; (D) Edinburg

TX Rep. Jeff Leach; (R) Plano

TX Rep. Oscar Longoria; (D) Mission

TX Rep. Morgan Meyer; (R) Dallas

TX Rep. Briscoe Cain; (R) Deer Park

TX Rep. Cody Vasut; (R) Angleton

TX Rep. David Spiller; (R) Jacksboro

TX Rep. Erin Gamez; (D) Brownsville



Texas Senate: Responsible for conducting a trial to determine whether Paxton should be removed from office, the Senate can decide his fate.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides over the impeachment trial of the Attorney General. Paxton.

We also need to make note of former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who once served as the Secretary of Energy under the Trump administration and has added another layer of complexity by supporting Paxton's impeachment. His indictment on abuse of power charges in the past underscores the divisive nature of the case.

Amid this Texas political drama surrounding Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, voices from his staunch supporters and the general voters alike have echoed the sentiment that he is the "most conservative Attorney General" they have witnessed in their lifetimes. They all hail Paxton as a champion who has valiantly fought for the freedoms of Americans and Texans, ardently opposing what they call the "Fascist Socialist Left." They argue that regardless of any past decisions he may have made, those should not disqualify him from his current office, emphasizing that he was, in their view, the best candidate in the running. Moreover, they express intense disappointment in what they perceive as a betrayal by certain conservatives who, they claim, yielded to political pressures, including the Republican Speaker Dade Phelan, accusing them of undermining the collective conservative voice and not upholding their oath of office.

Thus, this sham of an impeachment trial of Ken Paxton has highlighted divisions within the conservative movement in Texas. Katrina Pierson, a prominent conservative figure, expressed concerns about a faction of conservatives aligning with Democrats to use their morality as a weapon to turn Texas blue. This division among conservatives is reminiscent of the divide between Trump supporters and the "Never Trump" movement. It underscores the complex nature of the political landscape in Texas.

The unfolding political drama in Texas, marked by allegations of Washington's interference and conspiracy, raises profound questions about the state's political integrity. The ultimate question remains: How deep is this carefully orchestrated effort to tip the scales in favor of the Democrat party, turning Texas from red to blue? Only time will tell, but the implications of this high-stakes drama reach far beyond the borders of the Lone Star State, impacting the national political landscape as well.

The loss of Texas has the potential to change the political shape and future of the country like no other event.

