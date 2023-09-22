RFK, Jr. as a third-party candidate

Should RFK, Jr. run for President on the Democratic ticket or move to a third-party ticket like Teddy Roosevelt did?

Even as President Joe Biden leads in the 2024 primaries, Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has higher favorability and lower unfavorability numbers than either President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, (Trump 43%, Biden 41%, RFK, Jr 14% unfavorability) according to a new poll by The Economist/YouGov.

Rasmussen reports that a survey also revealed that twenty-five percent (25%) of likely Democratic voters would vote for RFK Jr. in the 2023 primaries for President. Three percent (3%) of Democrat’s favor author Marianne Williamson in the primaries, while seven percent (7%) would vote for another candidate. The Rasmussen Report is based on a national survey of 998 U.S. likely voters conducted September 14 and 17-18, 2023.

Teddy Roosevelt ran for president in 1912 on the Progressive Party ticket, a third party, against incumbent republican President William Howard Taft. Taft was elected president in 1908, the successor of Teddy Roosevelt, but was defeated for reelection in 1912 by Woodrow Wilson because Roosevelt’s third party split the Republican vote. The Republicans won in 1920 with a campaign positioned around opposition to Wilson's policies with Warren G. Harding promising a "return to normalcy." Sound familiar?

The Progressive Party was nicknamed the Bull Moose Party when Roosevelt boasted that he felt "strong as a bull moose" after losing the Republican nomination at the June 1912 convention in Chicago. RFK, Jr is as strong as a bull moose both physically and mentally. RFK, Jr is jacked and that is well documented. At 69, he is ripped like few others his age. He’d beat Putin in a Mr. Universe Senior contest. You won’t see RFK, Jr. tripping on stairs, falling off his bicycle at 5 mph, or saying I have to go to bed now during a news interview.

Don’t let spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary spasms in the larynx, cloud your judgement about RFK, Jr.’s mental acuity or toughness. He lived through the tragedy of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy and his dad’s assassinations, and has had an extraordinarily successful career as an environmental lawyer fighting for sane policies against the U.S. Department of Environment Protection and big business. His ideas on foreign policy, the economy, and other critical issues are clear, logical, and convincing.

His detractors want you to believe he is feeding Americans’ hunger for conspiracies. American’s have been fed conspiracies constantly by the extreme Left. The Left bombards us every day with “conspiracy theories” that is if you liken a conspiracy to a lie.

RFK, Jr. explained convincingly the circumstances and facts surrounding his uncle’s death in a recent speech at a private residence New Hampshire. Attend one of his campaign events to find out firsthand that JFK, Jr. is a straight shooter, extremely well versed, and perspicacious on a multitude of topics affecting Main Street America.

Can RFK, Jr. win the presidency on a third-party ticket? Who knows? At the very least a third party would in all likelihood obtain enough votes to allow a pro-Main Street America candidate like former President Donald J. Trump. This country needs to return to what made America great: hard work, freedom to choose, and the right to speak without fear of disparagement, or worse.

Image: Gage Skidmore