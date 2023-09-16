Republicans to dispense with ‘pro-life’ in favor of ‘pro-baby’?

Steven Law, the head of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC and former aide to Mitch McConnell, recently presented poll results that suggested voters are reacting differently to the terms “pro-life” and “pro-choice” in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Via an NBC News report on the story, in a September 7 interview Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated:

What intrigued me the most about the results was that ‘pro-choice’ and ‘pro-life’ mean something different now, that people see being pro-life as being against all abortions ... at all levels.

Furthermore, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said the results of the poll indicated that the GOP had to be more “specific” in its messaging; per the report, in Hawley’s own words:

Many voters think [‘pro-life’] means you’re for no exceptions in favor of abortion ever, ever, and ‘pro-choice’ now can mean any number of things. So the conversation was mostly oriented around how voters think of those labels, that they’ve shifted. So if you’re going to talk about the issue, you need to be specific.

The results of this poll apparently determined that voters are no longer embracing the “pro-life” identifier, causing some Republicans to conclude that a new term is needed. The GOP’s repeated losses at the ballot box have been blamed on the Roe v. Wade reversal (“reproductive rights were on the ballot”), but maybe it’s the Party’s tendency to shift left, albeit at a slower rate than the Democrats? Perhaps the losses can come down to elitist RINO leadership? Could it possibly be that pro-life conservatives are fed up with concessions and “strategy” like this instead?

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said that GOP members recently attended a meeting in which they discussed “pro-baby policies,” a descriptor Young himself suggested. Young noted that “pro-baby” was “just a term of my creation to demonstrate my concern for babies.”

So “pro-life” is no longer resonating with Americans? That may be the saddest statement I’ve ever heard. We’ve reached a point where “Black Lives Matter” is sacrosanct, but “All Lives Matter” and “Pro-Life” are considered sketchy at best? Unbelievable. What the hell has happened to America… and Americans?

How long will it take those of a bent mind leftist mindset to trash the term “pro-baby,” Sen. Young? My bet is: not very. How is “pro-baby” better, more inclusive, or less offensive than “pro-life?”

Pro-life, pro-America, pro-God, pro-family, pro-competence, pro-cop, pro-founders, and pro-Second Amendment are all considered “problematic” or even “offensive” by many on the left?!

In truth this means they are not only effectively “anti” all these things, but anti-inclusive, anti-hope, and anti-future.

