President Joe Biden (D) contradicts Senator Joe Biden (D-DE)

Tucked away safely at a U.S. Air Force base in Alaska for a refueling stop on his return to Washington D.C., President Joe Biden (D) did what he does best—lie. As the U.S. commemorated the loss of over 2,900 victims in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, PA by the Muslim terrorists on that deadly day 22 years ago, Biden falsely relayed where he was the following day, September 12th, 2001:

BIDEN: "Never Forget! - Ground Zero in New York. I remember standing there the next day - Felt like I was looking through the gates of hell." pic.twitter.com/YBAmEodZSp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2023

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating because the way you could — from where you could stand,” Biden said during his speech at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska marking the devastating acts of terrorism 22 years ago.

“Never forget,” he added. But he did, and/or lied because the very next day, on September 12th, 2001 the then-Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) was in Washington D.C. condemning the attacks on the floor of the Senate. Along with his congressional colleagues he later attended multiple briefings lasting all day, and which continued for several days (as he wrote in his Congressional autobiography Promises to Keep). From Daily Mail:

A Gannett News Wire report from September 12, 2001, cited by The New York Post, backed up the version in his biography, beginning: ‘Delaware Sen. Joe Biden spent Wednesday exactly where he wanted — in the U.S. Senate.’ Archived CSPAN footage also showed Biden speaking from the Senate floor on September 12, 2001, as he and 99 other Senators denounced the cowardly attacks.

According to the Daily Caller, when reporters reached out to the White House for comment on the contradiction, Biden’s staff provided:

[T]wo articles and a photo showing that Biden visited the wreckage of the World Trade Centers on Sept. 20, 2001, but did not directly address whether he was there on Sept. 12, 2001.

So who are you to believe—lying President Joe Biden (D) or lying Senator Joe Biden (D-DE)?

