Democrats have declared war on public trust

Years of experience have given me relationships with many other seniors. We are today's older citizens who were liberal when we were young and have become conservative as we've grown older. Together we are frightened that our country and its Constitution are in trouble.

We are now facing a Satanic, radical, and corrupt agenda by the Democrat party, which is focused on changing American society by destroying institutional public trust in America.

I was raised a Democrat, and like many seniors, we had parents who experienced a different Democrat party — political leaders with interest in public trust and benefit for all citizens. Public trust is important because it helps people feel safe and comfortable, knowing that their trust won't be exploited.

Clearly, times have changed, and we face a major election in 2024. Citizens must now deal with federal and state and local governments. Blue states have already started disregarding the Constitution and the public's trust. Recent surveys have indicated that government institutions are not doing the right thing for their citizens. Democrat lust for power politics using racism, socialism, and Marxism now exists. Society-killing political ideologies have infiltrated families, public education, politics, the press, and social media.

One would think maintaining public trust would be important to President Biden and the Democrat party. Without it, social interaction will fail. However, power politics is so dominant in Democrat minds that leaders accept the fact that they need not be interested in their voters. They are so bold that they publish their intentions to divide citizens and create distrust among them.

There are 167 million females living in the U.S. — 51% of the population. According to the UCLA Institute, the LGBT population is 3.5%, transgender 0.03%.

Some would have you believe that the biggest challenge facing women is patriarchy. But the fact is that today's women are being forced under government control with progressive woke thinking. President Biden and the Democrat party have rejected women's ability to act independently. Their goal is to strip women of dignity and human rights. They have targeted privacy in locker rooms and restrooms and athletics, along with motherhood and anyone who is pro-life. The Democrat party has historically used "your body, your choice" but now tells women to shut up when they challenge "transgender people" in their lives. Bottom line: The Democrat party has clearly turned its back and lost the trust of many of the nation's 167 million females by glorifying just the 0.03% transgender population.

There are 63 million parents in the U.S., equal to 45% of the 2020 presidential election voters. The Democrat party, led by the National Education Association, has made clear that educators should ignore public trust and parents' values. They teach their own revisionist history: racism, Marxism, socialism, even childhood sexual moral development and identity.

The Democrats' goal is to politicized education and make end-runs around parents' rights, stripping power away from parents and handing it to bureaucrats. Democrat school choice opponents have filed bills to cripple the effectiveness of private schools and school choice programs.

The House voted to pass the Parents Bill of Rights Act recently without one Democrat vote. The GOP bill is a response to growing anger across the country about access to information on everything from school curricula to safety and mask policies to the prevalence of gender ideology and Critical Race Theory in the classroom. Bottom line: Democrats have used myths and misconceptions to turn their backs on 63 million parents. Sadly, many children have suffered in minority communities with loss of public trust under Democrats for years.

The above two issues are important to Moms for America and Moms for Liberty. They will be significant in the 2024 election cycle. Public trust implied for generations that parents are responsible for the education of their children. Women are the main caregivers for children, parents, spouses, siblings, and extended family members. It is shocking, the complete disregard the Democrat party has for respecting the human rights for real women.

Other issues will also be debated, like the FBI's attacks on parents and Christians and the political weaponization of the Department of Justice.

Public officials have a fiduciary duty to carry out their responsibilities in a way faithful to the public trust. They have failed. Citizen-voters must restore trust in government and political legitimacy.

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.