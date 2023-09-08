Karma comes for a Minnesota ‘defund the police’ politician

Shivanthi Sathanandan is the second vice chairman of the Democratic Farmer Labor party in Minneapolis, a purely socialist institution. Naturally, she enthusiastically supported the “defund the police” movement. Now that she was literally mugged by reality, however, she’s changing her tune and wants a stronger criminal justice system. That’s great, but she has blood on her hands for the suffering ordinary people experienced over the last three years thanks to her misbegotten policies. Until she apologizes, I’m not impressed by her new, self-centered demands.

To give you a sense of Sathanandan’s radicalism, a journey through her Facebook page yielded all these gems, wrapped in words meant to indicate love and compassion but all directed at the same goal, which is to end law enforcement and to support criminals. Here are just two examples:

Given Sathanandan’s mindless leftism, I make no secret of my schadenfreude (i.e., delight in someone else’s misery) here. Sathanandan experienced something awful, but it was something that she sat up and begged for—namely, a brutal mugging in her now-lawless city:

Shivanthi Sathanandan, a radical leftist and second vice chairwoman of the Democratic Farmer Labor party in Minneapolis, who was left bruised and bloodied during the incident, is calling for "accountability" despite her past history of being a notable "defund the police" agitator.



Sathanandan said in a Facebook post that she suffered a broken leg, deep lacerations to her head, and cuts and bruises all over her body when four armed juveniles allegedly beat her to the ground in front of her children and then stole her vehicle in broad daylight, according to KSTP.

In a post-mugging Facebook post (which cannot be embedded), Sathanandan started sounding like a conservative in her fury against lawlessness and her demands for stronger criminal justice policies:

Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody to roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. You could have been reading the obituary for me and my children today. But instead I'm here. To write this. Look at my face. These criminals will not win. We need to take back our city. And this will not be the last you hear from me about this. Thank you to the incredible Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers, Mayor Frey, Chief O'Hara, Paramedics, neighbors, friends and DFL family, who all came to our aide during this terrifying experience. I'm so grateful for this community that wraps us in love.

Interestingly, Sathanandan included in her post a demand for a gun grab, but only for “illegal guns…” I wonder when she’ll finally figure out that the best defense against illegal guns is an armed citizenry. For now, at least, there are more good people in America, many more, than there are bad people. Leftist gun policies have turned these good people into sitting ducks.

I keep hearing in my mind that meaningless mantra that “Trans rights are human rights.” Nope. People who claim to be “transgender” have the same rights as any other American citizens: The right not to be victims of long-recognized criminal activity (e.g., rape, murder, assault, etc.) and the rights set out in the Bill of Rights…no more and no less.

However, if you want a real human right, how about this for a slogan? Gun rights are human rights. First of all, the Founders designated them as an inviolable right under the Second Amendment. Second of all, that’s perfectly logical. Every person must be responsible for himself at a granular level. Guns make that possible. Of course, optimally, those guns exist in a moral society. Currently, we are in a lawless society, and that makes the human right of self-arming more important than ever.

Image from Sathanandan’s Facebook page.