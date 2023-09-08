For Democrats like Eric Adams, the chickens come home to roost

New York's mayor, Eric Adams, has issued a cri de coeur about the reality of Joe Biden's open borders in an off-the-cuff speech to New Yorkers at a mayoral town hall on the Upper West Side.

Unchecked migration will grow ... and grow -- until it will "destroy New York City."

"I don't see an ending to this. This issue ... will destroy New York City."

"We're getting 10,000 migrants a month."

"One time we were just getting Venezuela, now we're getting Ecuador" ... and Russia, western Africa, "people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they gonna come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City."

"Everyone's saying it's New York City's problem. Every community in this city is going to be impacted."

"We have a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut every service in this city ... is going to be impacted."

"As you ask me a question about migrants, tell me what role you play? ... How many of you organize to stop what they're doing to us? ... It's gonna come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this."

Last year 15,000, now 102,000.

"The city we knew ... we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

And passing migrants from borough to borough won't work since all of them are passing them around.

"No. (Rueful guffaw). It's not a game we can play."

Had enough? It's not hard to feel for the man. He's staring down the barrel of unchecked migration and knows that his city is on the paying end.

Axios notes that Democrats are feeling the crisis intensely and starting to get into fights with one another, creating a full-blown crisis.

But while Adams was able to diagnose the extent of the problem, he sure as heck wasn't anywhere near to understanding where the solution was.

There was a miasma of blame cast on Texas and its governor for his free, voluntary bus rides for migrants crossing into Texas to New York City, something blue-city mayors such as Karen Bass of Los Angeles have echoed, all of them determined to make the open border Texas's problem. The old migrant-shifting, as Adams noted.

But only a small fraction of illegal migrants have rolled into New York and held their hands out for free food and housing by that means. The migrants are being drawn from many directions as if by a magnet.

Which is New York City's own migrant policies.

Adams could solve this problem in one day if he were serious about New York City not being "destroyed" by too many migrants.

One, get rid of the city's sanctuary city policies and start cooperating with federal law enforcement to remove people who have no right to be here.

Two, light a fire under New York's city council which voted in the insane "right to shelter" law, which forces the city to pick up the tab for any incoming foreigner from some other country.

End free food, free health care, and free school for illegal migrants. Bill them for those costs as well as their jail stays and collect on those bills. Challenge any judge in court who attempts to stop such a shutoff.

And cut the money being shoveled to the open-borders NGOs, which Ace at Ace of Spades, correctly sums up this way:

Oof. He's saying the unsayable: Democrats profit off "charities" which make money off the disasters that Democrat policies cause.

Joe Biden, of course, isn't being of any help. But instead of implore him for more federal money or other relief, such as work permits for illegal migrants, which Biden refuses to give, Adams should demand that Biden shut down the open border. That would take courage, of course, given his previous statements about favoring sanctuary cities, but it would get the job done.

If the law were followed and the free stuff were ended, that $12 billion deficit New York is facing would get a lot lower. The solution is staring right at him but all he can do is blame everyone for the mess but himself.

Milton Friedman has noted, open borders are "incompatible" with a welfare state -- you can have one, or you can have the other, but you can't have both.

Adams seems to think he can have it both ways, and he doesn't like the result.

