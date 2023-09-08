Eric goes full ‘racista’

Once upon a time, it was very fashionable to refer to critics of "sanctuary cities" as racists or "racista." We had a big debate back in 2017 when Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation that would also allow police to inquire about the immigration status of people they lawfully detain. It was a wild debate, as I recall, and calling someone a racist was very much in fashion. What the heck, I was called a "racista" on a Spanish-speaking TV interview. What did I do to earn that? I said that local communities should respect federal laws.

Let's travel to 2023 and Mayor Eric Adams. Listen to what he said:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave his most ominous prediction yet for the fate of the Big Apple, which is grappling with the influx of more than 110,000 migrants since last year. "Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting on the Upper West Side. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month." "We had a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us," Adams said. "It's going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

Lose our city? My goodness, Governor Abbott never said that we would lose our state or that migrants would destroy it. He was simply concerned with creating zones where federal laws are not enforced.

So what's going on? Mayor Adams is facing one of those moments when reality overwhelms demagoguery. In other words, the mayor and his fellow Democrats, mailed the invitation and now can't understand that someone would actually RSVP.

Eric is a full racista now.

