As they pressure us relentlessly, they’re laughing at us

When national or world events are compelling, we observe, think, analyze, and reach conclusions. When bombarded by multiple absurdities, our reaction is to become enervated and shut down. Think of it like playing ping pong, going back and forth enjoying a game of skill. Then, someone lets loose 20 ping pong balls at once. You can’t still play! This is one of Alinsky’s principles:

“Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep adding more and more new things, keeping everyone off balance.

A few months ago, I threw up my hands and said, “what outrageous calamity is next!?” I gave up. Too much was stupid-wrong. I couldn’t do, say, or write a darned thing that would improve any of it. I lost the will to fight, for the bombardment was so relentless and overwhelming. No one thing was less grotesque than the rest, all agenda-driven and dishonest. Our “media” on a national level was complicit and still is. Nothing has changed.

What’s frustrating is that “we” who might do something to stop it all, that once-reliable “we, the American people,” are now undone. Who to trust? Is Mitch McConnell part of our “we?” How about Comer—you know, the guy who opens his mouth, and there might as well be a cartoon lasso around his well-intended words? They’re all “trying” to do something but, in reality, hoping nobody will notice. They don’t really want to fix our problems or even call them out loudly. They are the Deep State as much as the multitude of minions working in every department. They want the status quo as long as they can keep making money and not upset their donors.

As I write this, Biden eliminated train transportation for natural gas and closed major oil leases in Alaska. Where did he get the right to do those things? Yesterday, he walked out in the middle of a medal ceremony. The day before, a man who wasn’t even in DC on January 6, 2020, was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for something or other we know he didn’t do. How can this happen? Where have our checks and balances gone? Have they slithered off to hide?

The many January 6, 2020, prisoners are all real people and people who must be counted as part of our patriotic “we,” yet they languish, many without trial for three-plus years, in disgusting, bug-ridden, dank cells that might as well be dungeons in some medieval prison. Not a single hearing in Congress has stopped this. Not that a “hearing” means a damned thing these days. You can’t name one result of a “hearing” that has changed anything for the better, can you? Recall the media’s outrage at Guantanamo. Where is that outrage for our citizens imprisoned in worse conditions for laughable “crimes?”

Essentially, we are figuratively being waterboarded, barely allowed to come up for air, pelted with outrage after outrage that we can’t fix on our own. We, the American people, who always thought we lived in a republic with laws based on a common code, are being stomped to death. We are poisoned with a “vaccine” that kills our kids, elders, athletes, doctors, pilots, and more. We are diminished with massive inflation so that they can give the eight million “immigrants” they invited here from everywhere else free money and laugh at the needs of American citizens. What’s a few trillion here and there?

We no longer have a “strategic” oil reserve. We no longer have a functioning military—and forget local policing and the rule of law. Criminals are freed while upstanding citizens are imprisoned or shot by the FBI.

Ukraine is a war we don’t want. It’s killing massive amounts of that country’s people, but it’s far enough away (hiding under the cloak of our non-media’s non-reporting) that we needn’t be too bothered by guilt. We have unstable relationships with every other country and, yes, we have become a laughingstock in much of the world.

Clearly, “they” are winning, and we’re abetting the crime. In vain, some of us keep hoping we’ll reach a tipping point and figure out a way to stop the crazy. Clearly, though, human nature is very elastic, so we’re ready to go along and not see what’s real, just as the German people did during WWII. We’re committing similar atrocities against our people here, but where’s the outrage? Not a single media type, nor any of our elected officials, are doing anything real to stop any of it.

I don’t have any answers, sorry. My most recent grandchild was just born, and I want him to grow up in a beautiful world, not grim and gray and filled with people too fearful to use their voices. I don’t know how to do it, but we must stop the madness.