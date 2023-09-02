Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opens her mouth again

AOC says that inflation is propaganda. It is just greedy shareholders and greedy corporations raising prices for no reason other than to goose profits.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shared a video on social media that argued inflation was largely a "propaganda" term by "corporations" looking to avoid fault for high prices. "The price of everything keeps going up; meanwhile, the corporations selling those things are making massive profits. The goal of the capitalist is to disconnect these two facts from one another. So they use this concept of inflation," the video explained. The video called inflation an example of "vague-washing," explaining "it can be blamed on anything at all, except for corporate profits, of course." "And propaganda around inflation and cost of living is so powerful, that we forget the very basic fact that corporations set the prices for their products. If a corporation raises its prices, and then makes record profits, that's not some invisible monster. It's just a bunch of greedy shareholders," the person said.

Here are a few facts.

These are prices on the New York exchange:

Crude oil prices when Biden was elected. $40. Today $86, up 115%.

Unleaded gas: when Biden was elected, $1.12. Today $2.60, up over 130%.

Heating oil the day Biden was elected: $1.20. Today: $3.12, up 160%.

Energy prices affect everything, and this is what happens when Democrats seek to destroy the oil industry by spreading the propaganda that they can control the climate.

Here is a sample of things that are and were propaganda:

That health insurance premiums would go down substantially when Obamacare was passed.

That Trump colluded with Russia.

That the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

When Biden's spokespuppet says Biden has done more to reduce illegal crossings at the border than anyone else.

That Trump's tax rate cuts cost the government trillions.

That Democrats don't support abortion on demand at all stages of a pregnancy.

That the Biden Justice Department is independent and unbiased.

That Bidenomics is tremendous.

That the Afghanistan withdrawal went great.

That Biden is empathetic.

That the science is settled that humans and our use of natural resources cause warming, climate change, increased storm activity, and sea level rise.

When people in the Biden administration blame high oil prices on Russia, since the prices started rising long before Russia attacked Ukraine.

When AOC says inflation is propaganda.

AOC graduated from Boston University with a degree in economics and was a great student. She should apply to get a full refund since she doesn't even understand inflation. Maybe she read the same books as Janet Yellen, who said the inflation was transitory.

