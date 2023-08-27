Taking after our good friends across the border in Canada, the U.S. alcohol czar has decided that we are now to have just two beers a week.

According to the Daily Mail:

Americans could be urged by officials to drink no more than two beers a week as part of strict new alcohol guidelines. Biden's health czar told DailyMail.com the USDA could revise its alcohol advice to match Canada's, where people are advised to have just two drinks per week. Dr George Koob — who admits enjoying a couple of glasses of Chardonnay a week — said he was watching Canada's 'big experiment' with interest.

What kind of nonsense is this? It's sure as heck not 'science' given that some people can handle and enjoy quite a bit more of that, and some people cannot. Some people have cultures that thrive on it, and others do not. The point here is that people are the best judges of what's good for them and if beer is their thing, that's their "pursuit of happiness" as the Constitution guarantees.

Oh sure, it's just a 'recommendation.' But in the Age of COVID, since when have "suggestions" stayed suggestions? We know our health authorities "recommended" COVID vaccines -- and heaven help anyone who said 'no.'

We know what they are up to.

Haven't we tried this once before? Hint: It starts with 'P' and we got rid of it as soon as we could.

That they are making Canada of all places the model state to emulate now is enough to give anyone the willies.

Canada, recall, is that place where waiting lines are so long for health care the locals often come here, paying full fare. It's land of the Jordan Peterson reeducators. It's the country of trucker persecutors. It's the nation of Mark Steyn silencers. It's the abode of Justin Trudeau. It's just the place to take advice from, in the world of Joe Biden and his alcohol czar.

For normal people, it's the example of 'what not to do.'

Which raises the real question from this recommendation: Why the heck do we have an alcohol czar?

