What did they expect?

A man who was allowed to compete in a women's weightlifting competition won decisively over the women. What else was anyone expecting?

For many months now, the transgender movement has defied biology, sociology, and logic, and yet it seems to barrel forward, a locomotive crashing through longstanding social mores with the false authority of the stubbornly ignorant. Even though we are at last seeing some glimmers of hope in the resistance movement, it is utterly astonishing that matters ever got this far. It is as if the Royal Astronomical Society were to have declared that Planet Earth is flat and that any dissent from that "fact" is a form of bigotry. Evidence for a round Earth would be forbidden in the discussion.

Even those who are pushing back seem to have buckled under the pressure of that locomotive. The recent women's power-lifting competition in Canada illustrates the point. As if it were some sort of surprise, a male weightlifter dominated the event by a Canadian mile, leaving all the women in the dust. He was allowed to enter the event simply by declaring himself a woman. The appalling audacity of that policy is apparently entirely unnoticed by the social left, which insists that "trans-women are real women." Even those who oppose the policy often do so only in tepid terms. They focus on the details, such as testosterone levels and bone mass, instead of the elephant in the room. Discussing blood chemistry is not going to win this vital confrontation. The elephant is the moral issue, and any attempt to frame the matter as anything else is doomed to failure.

Men cannot become women, and women cannot become men.

Those twin truths must be the center and focus of the resistance to the transgender policies that are wrecking the legitimate aims of the women's movement. Half-measures will not suffice. Distractions must not be allowed to derail that focus. Yes, there are rare and anomalous biological aberrations, but they neither define nor delegitimize manhood and womanhood.

Here are some vital truths that must be emphatically presented in any discussion of sex and gender:

Men and women are not different from each other; they are different for each other. Men and women are asymmetrically of equal value and not interchangeable. Sexual dysfunctions deserve compassionate treatment, not celebration. The human species is designed to be divided into two sexes. This fact is not superficial, but fundamental. The word "gender" must not be defined in such a way as to cloud that truth. One considering himself the opposite sex does not in any way require us to affirm his perception. On the contrary, we have a moral obligation to speak truth. The term "gender-affirming care" is a euphemism for sexual mutilation. Fairness is a subjective term. Each person views it from his own perspective. The differing roles of men and women in reproduction are reality, whether or not one defines that difference as fair. If men are paid more than women for doing "the same job," that is unfair, except when one accounts for the other factors that define work performance. For example, men are much more likely to be available for late hours, travel, and dangerous conditions than are women, especially for women who have children. That's reality. The word length of number 6 demonstrates how sidetracked the discussion can get.

When men posing as women are allowed to compete with women in matters requiring extraordinary physical strength, then the men will win. They will win because the sexes are inherently and immutably different. Those who fail to recognize how obvious that is are in no position to lecture the rest of us about gender equity. They are wrong, and we are right. Period.

Image via Pxfuel.