'Rich Men North of Richmond' is dangerous to the Democrat party

Something amazing is happening in the world today: a stunning majority are viewing or listening to — dare we say it? — the conservative anthem "Rich Men North of Richmond." And people are agreeing with its straightforward sentiments, sung with forceful emotion out of increasing frustration at the "progression" of our world toward totalitarian oblivion.

At the same time, a tiny, insignificant portion of the population have figured out that the words condemn them for putting everyone else in this position in their obsession with enriching and empowering themselves at the expense and the freedom of everyone else.

The anthem shows the nation's socialist left doesn't care about people.

If you've watched many of the heartwarming reaction videos, or this compilation, you will see that it's a cultural touchstone with almost everyone, without regard to the usual superficial distinctions used to divide us. And at the risk of interjecting politics into the subject of politics, that's the real problem the far left has with this cultural phenomenon. Leftists' tried-and-true tactic is to find some trivial distraction to talk about so they can avoid the real issue. In this case, it's the line about "fudge rounds" while everyone else has a big problem with inflation, over-taxation, and a surveillance state that leftists are implementing as fast as they can deny it.

There is nothing like a great piece of music to bring people together and reveal the truth.

The taxation and regulatory regime must extract inordinate amounts of economic value to support a bureaucratic state that does more to support the democratic party than do real work for the people. All this burdens the people at the bottom of the political wealth power scale, no matter how you play games with rates and income statistics.

Anti-liberty leftists can play games with words all they want, but it all boils down to the people at the bottom of the pile having to pick up the slack when the political wealthy class decides to extract more money from the economy. That's what Oliver Anthony is singing about with the line "workin' all day, overtime hours for b------- pay."

The collectivists who lie with words have been creating money out of thin air, devaluing the dollar down to where it'll be the Bolivar of North America soon. So they're stealing from your savings and every paycheck when it doesn't cover the costs due to inflation and "Bidenomics." Do you believe them about the Glorious World of Next Tuesday™, or do you believe your lying eyes?

Then there is the part they must avoid at all costs, to the point of making things up to claim that the conservative anthem is "controversial." Remember, these same collectivists who claimed to be champions of the "proletariat" are now hammering them directly and indirectly with all kinds of new taxes and regulations. These are the same people who claim to be "progressive" and "liberal" and want to go back to the authoritarian surveillance states of the old USSR and National Socialist Germany.

Even worse, they seem obsessed with taking us back to the days of feudalism, where you will "own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better." Here there are two classes — the politically wealth-controlling class and everyone else. This is why they need to know what you think and know what you do.

This is also why they will need to silence you and control all the media — because they certainly won't be able to let you spread "disinformation" or express a politically incorrect opinion.

You're supposed to be "happy," after all, right?

They're also going to want to have a monopoly on the use of force — that's why they obsess over depriving you of your commonsense civil right of self-defense. It will also keep the people in line and "happy" with everything they are doing.

Conservatism is a centrist ideology. That's why all of this is striking a chord.

There is a reason why all of these cultural phenomena have struck such a chord with most of the country. They speak to most of the people because they are the values of the majority.

The left has always worked to confuse people about where they belong. But consider that the only political spectrum that makes any sense consists of a linear scale that ranges from minimum governmental control — anarchy — on the right to maximum governmental control — totalitarianism — on the left.

While it may hurt the feelings of the left, the fact is, logic and definitions bear this out. Anarchy is defined as no government, while totalitarianism is defined as total government. This means that conservatism with the values favoring liberty and limited government belongs on the center-right of the political spectrum.

This explains why there has been a groundswell with Bud Light, Target, Sound of Freedom, "Try That in a Small Town," and now "Rich Men North of Richmond." Oliver Anthony explained in an earlier video that he's "pretty dead center down the aisle on politics." Well, we submit that despite the gaslighting from the left that brands anyone who doesn't follow their ideology as "extremist," indications are that we're the majority, moderate view.

But if you're still wondering which ideological group is causing problems in this world, consider the following indications:

Which side tends to lie as a matter of policy?

Which side is always trying to confuse the situation?

Which side is always trying to deprive you of your firearms?

Which side is always trying to deprive you of your free speech?

That's the side that should never be in power.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: radiovw via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).