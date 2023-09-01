Western economies wither at the altar of climate lies

Under President Trump, the U.S. economy thrived. In 2023, that same economy—together with those of most European countries—is being destroyed by a campaign of climate lies. One of the biggest attempts at disinformation ever perpetrated is that man-made global warming is an existential threat.

We can thank opportunists like Al Gore, Barack Obama, John Kerry, and Greta Thunberg for spreading the hysteria that the ice will melt, the oceans will rise, and we will all die from heat exhaustion. Contrary to their frightening warnings, the glaciers have not melted, and the world has not ended.

The global warming hoax is the result of faulty science, endorsed by inept bureaucrats at the UN, the WEF, the EU, and the Biden administration. Government policy in the U.S., and most of Europe, is based on the delusion that human beings can control the climate. This is pure nonsense that is contradicted by the facts.

Seven years ago, I attempted to expose the hoax. Instead of relying upon the lies that predominated, I decided to conduct some independent research. What I found was summarized in my 2016 book, In Lies We Trust: How Politicians and the Media Are Deceiving the American Public, “It cannot be claimed beyond a reasonable doubt that (a) global warming exists, or that (b) climate change is caused by human activities, or that (c) climate change is dangerous.”

My conclusions were supported by the Global Warming Petition Project, in which 31,000 scientists concluded that, “there is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.”

The GWPP was backed up by the World Climate Declaration, a document signed by 300 climate professors who denied the existence of a climate emergency. The lead signatory is Nobel laureate Professor Ivar Giaever. “Climate changes all the time,” said Professor Giaever, “and it’s nothing to do with global warming.” Climate models, the Declaration states, exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide but ignore any beneficial effect. “Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.”

This month, a coalition of 1,609 scientists of the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) announced a new declaration in which they “strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy” being pushed across the globe. These scientists challenge the hysteria brought about by the narrative of imminent doom.

One of the signatories is Dr. John F. Clauser, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. “Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience,” said Clauser, “that has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists.”

Scientists like Dr. Clauser have refuted the claim made by the mainstream media, including the New York Times, that the earth is facing “catastrophic environmental damage, including dangerous sea level rise, entire species going extinct, and even greater suffering in many nations, especially the poorest.”

Dr. Clauser calls the climate emergency scare a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.” Leading nuclear physicist Dr. Wallace Manheimer warned that climate hysteria could end modern civilization. He observed that the new wind and solar infrastructure is likely to fail, cost trillions, trash large portions of the environment, “and be entirely unnecessary.”

As Biden and other world leaders push heavily for net-zero carbon emissions, the scientists assert that this is not only unrealistic, but harmful to world economies. Biden’s attempt to eliminate fossil fuels is sending the U.S. into economic collapse. People in Western Europe were freezing last winter thanks to the rejection of fossil fuels; we may be next.

Our economy is dependent upon fossil fuels. A practical alternative does not exist and will not exist in the foreseeable future. Requiring the replacement of gas-powered vehicles with electric ones will further disrupt the economy as the impracticality of electric cars becomes obvious.

Climate Change Business Journal quantified the cost to the U.S. of proposed anti-global warming measures at a whopping $1.5 trillion per year. That’s $1.5 trillion subtracted from our economy to solve a non-existent problem. Danish environmentalist Bjorn Lomborg calculates that in the unlikely event that every nation in the world adheres to its climate change commitments by 2030, by the end of this century it will reduce the world’s temperatures by a mere 0.048°C or 1/20th of a degree Celsius. In other words, the whole thing is a bad joke.

MIT Professor Richard Lindzen referred to the global warming crowd as a cult. “As with any cult,” Lindzen said, “once the mythology begins falling apart, instead of saying, oh, we were wrong, they get more and more fanatical.” That pretty much describes the Biden administration’s efforts to wreck our standard of living. The antidote: electing a Republican in 2024.

Ed Brodow (www.edbrodowpolitics.com) is a conservative political commentator and author of two No. 1 Amazon Best Sellers, AMERICA ON ITS KNEES: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden, and THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.