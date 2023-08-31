Tucker Carlson promises to ‘out’ the media for not outing Obama

There was a flurry of headlines when it emerged recently that Barack Obama had admitted to gay fantasies. However, back in 2008, there were no headlines at all when Larry Sinclair announced that he’d had gay sex with Obama while the latter sucked in some crack cocaine. The real story here is the media’s silence in the face of something incredibly newsworthy—and Tucker Carlson, in addition to an almost throwaway line on Adam Corolla’s podcast, appears poised to use his enormous reach to expose that unethical, partisan silence.

Barack Obama was sold to the American public as a model of minority rectitude. Joe Biden got it: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

And it was a storybook or, at least, a story. Obama himself admitted to being a drug user in high school and college (see here and here). But we were assured that he was a reformed guy who had settled down with his lovely wife Michelle (she of the wonderfully muscular arms and broad back) to raise their two charming daughters. They were Mr. and Mrs. Normal America.

However, back in 2008, months before the election, Larry Sinclair, a man with an admittedly questionable past, claimed that he’d met up with Obama in Chicago, where Obama had obtained cocaine for Sinclair, settled himself down with a crackpipe, and received oral sex from Sinclair.

During a press conference, Sinclair was very explicit about what happened. He began by explaining that he had arrived in Chicago on November 3, 1999, and made it clear that he was looking to “socialize”—i.e., to have gay sex. On November 6, he alleged, his limousine driver set him up with Obama, then a state senator:

Upon arriving at the bar and exiting the limo, Senator Obama was standing next to Mr. Mutani [the limo driver]. And I was introduced to Senator Obama by name later that evening in a bar… [snip] I mentioned I could use a line or two to wake up. Senator Obama asked me if I was referring to coke, and I stated I was. After stating I was, Obama stated he could purchase cocaine for me and then made a telephone call. [snip] Senator Obama and I then departed the bar in my [rented] limousine and proceeded to an unknown location, where Senator Obama exited the limousine with $250 which was provided to him by me. He returned a short while later with an eight-ball of cocaine, which he gave to me. I did ingest a couple of lines of cocaine, and shortly thereafter, Senator Obama produced a glass cylinder, pipe, and packet of cracked cocaine from his pocket. Obama then smoked the crack cocaine I performed fellatio on Senator Obama in the limousine during the time Senator Obama was smoking crack cocaine, after which I had the driver take me to my hotel, the Comfort Suites, Gurney, Illinois. The following day, November 7, 1999, Senator Obama appeared at my hotel room unannounced, uninvited, where we again ingested cocaine, and I again performed fellatio on Senator Obama.

That’s a pretty specific story. And yes, Sinclair had a self-admittedly shady past: convicted of various low-level financial crimes, time in prison, drug use, obviously shady gay hook-ups, etc. But Obama also had a history of self-admitted drug use…and now we know that he fantasized about gay sex.

At the time Sinclair made these statements, HuffPost reported on the press conference only to drown it in ridicule. Interestingly, HuffPost’s main complaint was that it would require journalistic legwork to confirm or disprove the claims. How ridiculous, said the palpitating HuffPo writer.

Then, the media killed the story. Just killed it dead, refusing to report on it at all. It was too silly to pass the journalistic sniff test. The media wanted to—and did—prove that, if a tree falls in a forest devoid of human life, it makes no sound. Sinclair and his claim that the clean, articulate, all-American black presidential candidate was a drug-using guy who engaged in anonymous gay sex died a’bornin’.

Now, though, Tucker Carlson, with his enormous reach, has resurrected the story—although it’s clear that he’s doing so, not to indict Obama, but the media itself. Thus, in his comments to Adam Carolla, he says Obama was free to do as he wished. The problem was the praetorian guard that the media formed around him:

Tucker Carlson teases an upcoming interview with Larry Sinclair, a man who was ridiculed by the press after coming forward with allegations that he smoked crack and had sex with Barack Obama in 1999, when Obama was a state senator in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/bmlRuds7Cy — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 30, 2023

Our Founders gave special protection to the American media to free the people from a censorious government that controlled the narrative. It’s beyond ironic that we’ve ended up with an all-powerful media conglomerate that voluntarily exists to protect the Democrat party and the unconstitutional administrative state. The latter, of course, is no longer the engine through which the Executive acts but has become a completely independent and untouchable fourth branch of government that functions as executive, legislature, and judiciary.

Let’s hope that whatever Carlson does is powerful enough to make more people aware of what’s really going on.