Watch out Silver because Traveller is out

Our insane cancel culture gets crazier by the minute. The latest casualty or threat to democracy is a horse. This is the story:

Traveller, the horse which served Confederate General Robert E. Lee, has long been a fixture of campus culture at Washington and Lee University, as the famous steed, known for his courage and stamina, is buried on campus. But Traveller’s Confederate connections recently led university officials to remove two markers erected in his honor, his gravestone as well as a plaque honoring the beloved companion. The decision prompted anger and concern from some alumni and students. Traveller served Lee both during the Civil War and afterwards, when the ex-general became president of the then-Washington College. Lee was president from 1865 until his death in 1871. Traveller died a few months later.

Thank God that it prompted anger and concern. We are talking about a horse! When are the alumni going to stop writing checks?

The Civil War ended in 1865. The Civil Rights Act has been the law of the land since 1964. Everyone today has the opportunity to get ahead and succeed, but the college leadership is concerned that a horse is sending the wrong message.

As a huge fan of "The Lone Ranger," I am deeply concerned when Silver gets cancelled for promoting a time in history when people called each other Kemosabe and Tonto. I'm sure that someone is offended by that! It's only a matter of time before some college professor writes a racial thesis that Silver was chosen because he was a white stallion.

In the meantime, black-on-black crime is a major crisis and inner-city schools are graduating kids who can't read or write at their level. Of course, none of that matters because we cancelled Traveller and we all feel better that we are no longer racist at Washington and Lee.

Image: Public Domain