Sundance’s ‘How Loud Is Your Trumpet’ blares out a clarion call

In a recent post by author Sundance posted on The Conservative Treehouse, the frequent contributor highlighted a “major issue with conservative[s]” described as:

A willful blindness within part of the American electorate, a chosen refusal to acknowledge the implications of the unAmerican and unconstititional [sic] actions we are seeing on a daily basis.

More than 800 readers commented. The respondents offered a host of reasons behind Sundance’s “willful blindness” observation: cognitive dissonance, fear, apathy, ignorance, cowardice, or media propaganda.

But as Sundance noted:

‘I can’t see it’, just doesn’t cut it. It’s more along the lines of, ‘I see what’s happening, but it’s scary and complicated and confusing, and if I admit that I see it, I will become responsible in a way that I am not if I keep pretending; I can’t see it or hear it, or maybe I don’t understand it.’

In his memoir Hitch-22, Christopher Hitchens said:

It is easy to see why people want to exert power over others, but what fascinated me was the way in which the victims colluded in the business.

There is still a portion of Americans who act as though certain government institutions are sacred cows, or above reproach—we see this often with the military, and federal or state law enforcement. They fly banners of freedom and patriotism with the zeal of bygone revolutionary pamphleteers; yet, their passionate conviction is often superficial. If asked to take a moral or difficult position, these “warriors” waver, and they would never “burn the ships” after landing in battle. As Sundance wrote, the war at hand is too “scary and complicated” for these conservatives. Open opposition against an autocratic system, as the one currently operating in the U.S., is far too risky.

U.S. Marine LtCol Stu Scheller was the only active-duty officer who publicly criticized the Afghanistan withdrawal. Because of his willingness to “burn his ships” (career and retirement) by speaking out against this atrocious political and military decision, he was court-martialed and discharged from the service.

Many military members likewise disagreed with the Afghanistan withdrawal; many of them still wear the scars of old battles. The blood stains of sacrifice are still visible, and three rifle volleys over the grave of a fallen brother are still heard; yet, who spoke out? Hushed conversations with their wives as they lay their heads at night was the chosen venue for vocal opposition.

“Stu is crazy for jeopardizing a comfortable livelihood and career,” whispered the old warrior. “We follow orders. Our loyalty is to the Corps,” boasted another in line to receive his biweekly “king’s shilling.” Courageous in combat, but not in garrison.

How many NSA “public servants” willingly participated in the spying of the American public? How many IRS agents were accessories to Lois Lerner’s targeted audits against organizations and people, specifically chosen because of their conservative beliefs? How many of the “selfless men and women” raised their hand in opposition to persecutory actions against those who sough to petition their government for redress and grievances? How many Pentagon officials spoke against another escalation order for a Vietnam-type foreign conflict?

The list of those who chose to step out of the bondage line is short. Men from early American history like the signers of the Declaration, and modern patriots like Edward Snowden and Stu Scheller; they were the only ones willing to show the sheep that the emperor had no clothes.

Shortly after January 6th, I had a heated discussion about the event with a retired and combat-tested Marine Corps lieutenant colonel. My political position was intractable: the 2020 election was stolen, and Americans had the right to peacefully protest.

I told the man this country was founded on an act of treason. “Our nation is done if we no longer have fair elections. We are no different than Cuba or Venezuela,” I added.

He refused to take a stand because as he told me, “I need to protect my family and business.”

I’d have to argue though, protecting your family and your business is intricately woven into the protection and stewardship of this great America we love. This nation was born from pledges of life, fortune, and sacred honor—it’s time we return to such an ethos.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.