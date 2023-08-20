The Squad spends hundreds of millions on personal security

The Squad was the face of the young, new left when Democrats regained control over the House in 2018. The original four women who made up the Squad (augmented, now, by two more women and two men) were bathed in modern leftist politics. They were woke personified. A large part of their wokeness was race-based, and “defund the police” was their battle cry. However, because the real rule of leftism is that the nomenklatura doesn’t live by the rules it imposes on others, the Squad members, having forced squalor on American cities, are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on their own protection.

The original Squad was four minority women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the product of an affluent middle-class upbringing who discovered her Hispanic roots on the way to political success; Ilhan Omar, a woman whom America rescued from her war-torn home, only to have her reward her adopted country with hatred; Ayanna Pressley, a true product of the black lower classes in America; and Rashida Tlaib, a woman who thinks her real constituency is in Gaza and the West Bank. They were soon joined by Cori Bush, who made her bones with BLM; Jamaal Bowman, who believes in the chimera of restorative justice; and Greg Casar and Summer Lee, two other unabashed young socialists.

By 2020, while BLM had been advocating to defund the police for a long time, that concept burst onto the national consciousness when George Floyd died after ingesting massive quantities of illicit drugs and then couldn’t get medical care because a hostile crowd blocked the police. (Medical care probably wouldn’t have helped, given the drugs’ interaction with his diseased heart, but still...)

Image: Six of the eight squad members (with Cori Bush apparently wearing a mask in her own home). YouTube screen grab.

Floyd’s death was the catalyst the leftists needed to strike the final blow at Trump’s 2020 candidacy. They’d used COVID to shut down America, destroy the economy, and facilitate cheating on a mass scale through mail-in ballots and other, often illegal, changes to voting systems. Now, with George Floyd’s timely death, they took over cities, painted Trump as an arch-racist, and demanded that America’s cities abolish policing.

Of course, the reality is that policing is the difference between safety and violent anarchy, not in affluent neighborhoods but in impoverished ones. Defunding the police meant that police vanished from city streets, leaving them as playgrounds for criminals. (See, e.g., Washington D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, etc.)

And the Squad was all in on the anarchy. Back in February 2022, a House GOP press release reminded people of the Squad’s commitment to the “defund the police” concept:

In other words, these women enthusiastically support ever-increasing property and violent crime across America. And why shouldn’t they? Doing so has been good for them politically.

And for them, the really cool thing is that they, being among the leftist elite, can insulate themselves completely from the consequences of their political advocacy. You see, it turns out that The Squad has spent over a million dollars on personal protection, some of which went to family members:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her eight-comrade “squad” of anti-cop lawmakers have shelled out more than $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security since taking office, records show. Leading the way is Cori Bush (D-Missouri), who has reported spending more than $730,000 on private security – including $75,000 she funneled to her own husband – and Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose $272,000-plus tab includes security upgrades at her district offices. [snip] Ocasio-Cortez is second among squad members in campaign security spending, shelling out $272,914.67 since taking office in 2019. Her expenses include nearly $2,000 for security system installations at her Queens and Bronx district offices, more than $20,000 on “internet” or “digital” security, $4,263 for office security equipment and $521 for what she noted in FEC records as “security barriers.” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) ranked third, spending $125,683.75 on security services since taking office in 2019. Rounding out the rest of the squad: Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spent $64,763; Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) $20,480; Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) $7,872; and Greg Casar (D-Texas) $1,570; while Summer Lee (D-Pa.) has yet to document security spending. Both Lee and Casar are freshman members who joined Congress in January.

These people are true socialists: They dream of an all-powerful state that controls everyone and rewards and punishes citizens based on their fealty to the government. And most importantly, like all good socialist leaders, they know that the cruel new order they’re imposing does not apply to them.