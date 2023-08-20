Stacey Abrams behind a new grift catering to cliché Trump-hating boors with bad breath

“Indictmints” are out, and they’re $5.99 per tin, before tax and shipping, and apparently they’re nothing more than glorified Altoids®. Tara Setmayer, a self-described “sane conservative” affiliated with the Lincoln Project and CNN, posted this to X a few days back:

Today is a great day to try my new “Georgia Griftmints” 😎



There’s 3 other flavors:



“Icy Insurrectmint”

“Stolen Documint”

“Stormy Hushmint”@indictmints

Get yours today!!! pic.twitter.com/i6ThcCrlUz — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) August 15, 2023

One of the commenters, admittedly based in Alberta, asked if there was a THC line (THC is the psychoactive component in marijuana); another describes herself as a “Full time unrepentant Nasty Woman, part time saucy pirate wench.” So, the interested parties are Canadian potheads, and bitter old maids who love those trashy pink hats — classy.

So who is behind this enterprise? From the Indictmints website:

Manufactured in NY by bonafide activists. A portion of proceeds will go to Fair Fight,an organization leading the charge to protect voting rights.

(Fair Fight is a hybrid PAC founded by failed politician Stacey Abrams, and the donation link from Fair Fight goes right to ActBlue.)

Oddly enough, I was completely unable to find any trace of a company using “Indictmints” in either an official or a “doing business as” capacity on the New York state Division of Corporations database. Would you be surprised to learn that these leftwing activists, who undoubtedly believe in socialism/communism and fight for bigger government, are unwittingly behaving like conservative, capitalistic, entrepreneurs? Creating a product for which they saw a market; learning their audience and pricing the mints accordingly; then as it seems, conducting the business under the table, because what right does the government have in the affairs of private citizens engaging in the free exchange of cash and goods? I doubt they would see the irony — these types of people didn’t earn the name useful idiots for nothing!

One social media promotion for the mints claimed that 20% of proceeds would go to Fair Fight, and we don’t know if that’s net or gross, but for the sake of the argument, let’s just say that from the sale of one $6 tin, $1.20 goes to the PAC, and $4.80 goes into the pockets of the mint company. That’s a chunk of change and dare I say… extortionary? What can we say though, Democrats love extortion — especially Georgia and New York Democrats — it’s just who they are.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.