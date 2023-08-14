Throw out your dog-eared copies of Animal Farm and 1984. Begone, Hunger Games -- they are so yesterday. Dystopia is here, right here in the USA, accompanied by its handmaiden: the faux science of gender dysphoria.

Egregious and unconscionable are the venal Left’s obsession with faux gender dysphoria and their rush to chop off, chemically alter, and otherwise destroy mixed-up preteens and teens’ bodies, minds, and sexual lives forever.

Where is common sense? Where is the empirical evidence of the transformations that occur during puberty -- especially for girls?

At about approximately ten, eleven, or twelve years of age, a young girl is just that, a young girl without adult body parts. Suddenly, everything the young girl felt and knew about her body evaporates, as she molts from childhood into puberty. Gone are the carefree years, when a young girl does not fret about the potential for embarrassing mishaps at certain times of the month: especially when in junior and senior high school.

Concomitant with this transformative era in a young girl’s life is her pulling away from the parental cocoon. Intense friendships are formed with other girls, who become confidants, seen as besties for life, and serve as a protective barrier as the young girls contend with the confusing onset of male attention. While these young girls passionately share their lives with girlfriends, those associations are not, in the overwhelmingly vast majority of cases, sexual. Rather they represent the friendships formed in the in-between stage between childhood parental control and autonomy as a young adult.

Puberty brings physical and emotional changes that can shock one’s sense of well-being. And instead of our society now nurturing and shepherding the girl through normal transition, it attributes, supports, and fosters a suggestion of gender dysphoria with all its attendant dire consequences. Therefore, it is not surprising that America is experiencing an uptick in suicides, and a sharp rise in young girls who experience sexual dysphoria.

Only a few short decades ago, the journey from childhood to puberty was understood as naturally transitional and defined quite differently. A female pre-teen or teen with an athletic mindset was called a tomboy. A female preteen or teen who liked guns might be referred to as “Annie Oakley.” A Brownie or Girl Scout who aggressively worked towards winning badges was not an angry female, but a team leader. In all these examples, she was not perceived as a girl yearning to be a boy, with such persistence that she altered her body permanently. And left to rue the consequences for the rest of her life.

There are many culprits: in public education, in the medical professions, and in Big Pharma. Worse, parents are often left in the dark until it is too late.

Finally, enough pundits are bringing this travesty into the public arena. One can only hope the attendant gender dysphoria money train will be derailed, and puberty will be treated and guided as the normal life cycle transition it always has been.

Image: Ted Eytan