The underground populist workingman’s protest song that’s gotten millions of plays

Seemingly out of nowhere, a solo performance by Oliver Anthony of his song of protest on behalf of the working class has accumulated many millions of views of views on various streaming platforms. The song, titled “Rich Men North of Richmond,” seemingly aimed at the DC and NY power centers, is a heartfelt ode to the working person’s regret for what the world has come to.

The song makes no reference, even indirectly to Trump, but it clearly reflects the populist fury that underlies his movement.

This X (formerlyTwitter) version has gotten about five and a half million plays as of late Sunday night, and there are other versions receiving traffic as well:

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is the most listened to track in the world in the past 24 hours.



This American working-man’s protest song has millions & millions of plays.



Sung by an off-the-grid farmer in the countryside with his dogs.



Follow Oliver Anthony at: @AintGottaDollar pic.twitter.com/xKEgZQXYx4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Saturday, Oliver Anthony held a free performance at Morris Farm Market, in Currituck NC, and was joined by country music star Jamey Johnson. According to the Rumble video version of the performance there,

We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down.

Here are the complete lyrics:



"Rich Men North Of Richmond"



I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day

Overtime hours for bullshit pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away



It's a damn shame what the world's gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is



Livin' in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond, Lord knows they all

Just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don't think you know, but I know that you do

'Cause your dollar ain't shit and it's taxed to no end

'Cause of rich men north of Richmond



I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothin' to eat

And the obese milkin' welfare



Well, God, if you're 5-foot-3 and you're 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground

'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down



Lord, it's a damn shame what the world's gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is



Livin' in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond, Lord knows they all

Just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don't think you know, but I know that you do

'Cause your dollar ain't shit and it's taxed to no end

'Cause of rich men north of Richmond



I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day

Overtime hours for bullshit pay

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan