Save the whales? In Massachusetts, today's greenies kill the whales

Once upon a time, the greenie left waxed poetic and went full scold to the rest of us about saving the whales.

Today? They're doing the opposite.

Take a look at what's going on off the coast of Massachusetts, where the rare right whales in its waters are dying left and right:

For years, the government has insisted that the increase in whale deaths off the East Coast has no relationship to the wind industry's high-decibel pile driving and boat activity. But now, a new documentary, "Thrown To The Wind," based on new research, will challenge that. pic.twitter.com/Iu7mxH0BaI — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 12, 2023

Environmental writer Michael Shellenberger has found a causal relationship between the high-decibel pile-driving and boat activity associated with installations of wind turbines for wind power, and the deaths of 60 right whales in the past year, whose habitat is in those very waters, and based on their environmental needs, cannot move someplace else.

The video is well worth watching, as it amounts to a bona fide environmental scandal, as Shellenberger says.

This is the biggest environmental scandal in the world.



The documentary film that we will soon release shows definitively that the wind industry is causing the deaths of whales and other cetaceans.



If allowed to continue, it will make the North Atlantic Right Whale extinct. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 13, 2023

There is corporate lying about the impact of this activity on these magnificent creatures, and as a result, they are dying in abnormal numbers and washing up on New England beaches -- many as long as fifty feet and 70 tons, which creates a huge mess to clean up. There are environmental shills calling anyone opposed to the deaths of these creatures as "climate deniers," which is quite a knee-jerk talking point, and about par in the age of smearing critics of what's claimed to be science.

And this isn't the first time wind turbines have been found to have killed wildlife. The turbines themselves are known to kill thousands of raptor birds and bats, some endangered, which are vital for keeping the environment in balance. Imagine what the rat and snake population looks like in raptor-decimated wind farm areas. That's just one part of the problem, and you can bet the results must be comparable in whale-decimated waters

There is also some astonishing irony here.

More than a century ago, the discovery of oil in Pennsylvania and then its development into the fossil fuel industry was praised and credited for saving the right whale, and other whales, whose populations had been decimated by hunting derived from the need for whale oil.

Now, with the shunning of the fossil fuel industry in favor of greenie wind farms, the right whale is once again facing the same kind of danger, not for whale oil -- but for the greenie dream, which always turns out to be dead and brown. These creatures should never be hunted down, nor should they be killed by industrial hammering. That the greenie wind farm industry is reportedly lying about the deaths and covering up its role in these deaths, goes against every greenie regulation we have on environmental impact statements. That they are getting away with solely because they are supposedly green is appalling.

Image: Twitter screen shot