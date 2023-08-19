Portland woman's dating checklist includes 'climate change' psychosis

Fellas, if Erica Berry won't date you, you're probably a keeper, and you definitely just dodged a bullet.

About a week and a half ago, The New York Times published an opinion essay by Ms. Berry titled, "My Dates Need to Realize I'm Tired of Trying to Be Chill." If any man, and I'm talking any real man, could read that, then still choose to pursue her, I'll eat my hat. Nothing like the promise of a bad-time Negative Nancy to chase off a would-be suitor!

Berry's piece began with a backstory so silly that one would only expect it from a Shakespearean comedy, or a leftist reality. At some point in the recent past, she and a serious boyfriend called it quits because although he supported her interests, he lacked her obsessiveness — she wanted an automaton, programmed with the same version of climate hysteria and anxiety disorder from which she suffers — so he got the boot.

Now, apparently, she's dating again. How that's possible if her idea of an icebreaker is condemnatory nagging is beyond me, but nonetheless, according to Berry:

This time, I am swallowing my fear of sounding too anxious and am talking about climate change early on.

She continued, noting:

I do know from my last relationship that I'm tired of trying to be chill. I can't care any less than I do.

Unsurprisingly, the menfolk aren't locking her down. She's miserable, bitter, and jaded, facts that come through loud and clear right off the bat, and it's only downhill from there. Oh, you thought dating and courting were supposed to be fun? Well, not if you're dating a leftist!

Berry writes:

Every first date I've been on has included a conversation about the pandemic, because we all have a story about how we made it through.

I have to wonder, are her first dates really itching to dive right into the doom and gloom, or is Berry approaching the conversation as if she were on the psychiatrist's couch? Hysteria, delusions, and compulsiveness are signs of mental illness, so I have a sneaking suspicion it's the latter.

The leftist lie of female empowerment, or "independence," is a pernicious one, and women like Erica Berry are its greatest victims. (Yet it's just as well.)

Image: Public domain via Flickr.