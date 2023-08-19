Hillary Clinton beclowns 'herself' on MSNBC

Hillary Clinton recently told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that attempts to question electoral results (that she deems legitimate) are "hallmarks of authoritarian, dictatorial leaders." She also asserted that the efforts of Democrat prosecutors to jail President Joe Biden's main political opponent are a sign that the "system is working."

This is surpassingly odd, given that Clinton "herself" has repeatedly labeled Donald Trump an "illegitimate president" who somehow stole the 2016 election with the help of the Russians. In 2020, the First Pantsuit, while on The Atlantic's "The Ticket" podcast, stated:

There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level. … We still don't know what really happened.

Actually, that could more accurately be said of the 2020 election, HRC.

What's more, prior to the 2020 election, Hillary said, "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances." That seems like a rather authoritarian and dictatorial notion.

Though Clinton lauded the recent Georgia indictments of Trump (on obviously trumped up charges), she previously and solemnly averred that Stacey Abrams would have beaten Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 "if she'd had a fair election." In 2002, she publicly stated that former president George W. Bush had been "selected" president, not elected, due to nefariousness and chicanery.

Modern-day Democrats vehemently contest almost every significant and reasonably close election they lose — their gaslighting and staggering hypocrisy revealed in a 24-minute video you can watch here.

Democrats don't consider it tyrannical or dictatorial when they question elections...or wish to dramatically raise your taxes, tell you your job isn't "essential," make you wear masks and stay inside your home, or force you to accept an experimental mRNA vaccine into your body — repeatedly. They do consider it to be tyrannical if Republicans question an election — or if you show up at your local school board meeting to ask that preposterously pornographic books be removed from your middle-schooler's library.

I ask you, which is the greater threat to "our democracy"? Parents concerned about the souls of their children — or open borders, endless wars, the decriminalization of crime, the Great Reset, the mocking of traditional values, the unwillingness to distinguish between male and female (let alone appreciate the divine complementarity), and the devaluing of discipline and excellence?

Or Trump asking for transparency in the electoral process?

