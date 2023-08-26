Not my kids, say the parents

More and more parents are not happy with public education. I hear it from a local friend who tells me that the phone at the local Catholic schools does not stop ringing. Who is a calling? A parent disillusioned with public schools asking a single question: "How can I get my kid in your school"? I'm sure that this experience is not limited to Catholic schools. My guess is that other private or religious schools are getting similar inquiries.

Why is this happening? Well, let's check out one judge in Maryland and her opinion:

A federal court in Maryland decided Thursday that parents can't opt their kids out of reading books with LGBTQ+ content in Montgomery County Schools. In Tamer Mahmoud v. Monica B. McKnight, parents sought to reinstate a MCPS policy that would allow them to opt their children out of reading and discussing books with LGBTQ+ characters in elementary schools. The parents argued the content in these books was a form of indoctrination that violated their families' religious beliefs. The court disagreed. Judge Deborah L. Boardman, a Biden appointee, concluded that the parents' "asserted due process right to direct their children's upbringing by opting out of a public-school curriculum that conflicts with their religious views is not a fundamental right." The judge denied the parents' request for a preliminary injunction that would allow them to opt-out their kids when school begins on August 28.

So a parent cannot opt-out of a subject that violates their religious principles? Welcome to Cuba, where the state decides what's good or not good for your kids. Parents don't -- the state does!

Parents need to go to the next level of the courts and argue that they have rights too. For now they are stuck in these schools focusing more on indoctrination than education.

The Democrats may be playing with fire here. The parents in many of these districts are devout religious people, often Muslims or Hispanics who do not want these values pushed on their kids.

Furthermore, the teachers union should be reminded that parents pay the taxes that pay their salaries. You can't survive if you are not listening to your customers, or the parents.

Yes, that phone at the other school is ringing loud and louder. Of course, maybe some of these parents will figure out that they got what they voted for. Maybe some will cast a different vote the next time.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: National Archive