Democracy or banana republic?

Racketeering? Ninety-one felony charges to date?

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime,” Lavrentiy Beria, former secret police chief of the Soviet Union.

We are slowly slipping toward an ocean filled with gasoline. We are not there yet, but we could be soon. The Biden administration, the press, and the so-called Left have couched their narrative as a defense of democracy and democratic values against authoritarian, anti-vote forces; Donald Trump and his band of deplorables, ill-informed ignoramuses, and slobbering troglodytes (they mean you and me) are framed as anti-democracy, and since they (the progressives) have massive media power, it becomes very difficult to fight this power. What they say becomes a kind of truth because we see it and hear it again and again.

However, what the so-called Left will never believe is that we (even deplorable ignoramuses) can think despite what we are told again and again, and there is a schism between what we are told and what we see. Fake news.

What we start to think about are the differences between the two, and we come up with answers. I think I am like most Americans, and whenever I read or hear about all these indictments against Donald Trump, I’m shocked and even somewhat befuddled. What do I make of this? It might take a while, but then the answers do come. Of course, this is an abuse of power, but this is what the elites say that it isn’t. I don’t know how many times I’ve read in the NYT or heard from broadcast talking heads the details about how Trump should be very concerned about this indictment or that indictment, but all these claims come from an institution (the media) that is no longer trusted. All these thoughtful, deep arguments made by Harvard and Yale graduates who work for the media fail (or refuse) to acknowledge the elephant in the room: this is an abuse of power. It starts to look like a cover up based on the belief the elites have that no one can think anything except what they say.

And we start to think other things despite what we are told -- like the Department of Justice isn’t interested in justice at all. It defends a defunct elite -- which Donald Trump dared to challenge. (And, boy, did they make him pay for it!)

Another theme the elites are speaking louder and louder is Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn the 2020 election. He and his 18 co-conspirators have been indicted and must defend against RICO charges, which have been inventively interpreted to fit a political goal. Trump had every right to dispute the election results. So did Al Gore.

So the claim that the 91 charges are about justice is not about justice, and since our legal system is politically empowered it cannot be opposed. Trump can fight all he wants, but to challenge the legal system is to challenge the state itself, and no one is allowed to do that. That would challenge what the elites call a "democracy" that they run, but what many now believe is a banana republic, where any abuse of power is justified by the media machine.

The belief, the hope, of the so-called Left is that Trump will be steamrolled by an omnipotent institution, the banana republic ministry of justice, and nothing can save him or his co-conspirators.

Maybe Thomas Paine said it better than anyone, “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered.”

Image: Free SVG