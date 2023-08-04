More proof that Dianne Feinstein is mentally incompetent

News broke yesterday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has given power of attorney to her daughter, indicating that she can no longer handle her own affairs. The fact that a mentally incapacitated Senator is one of the people controlling America’s destiny shows just how far politics in America have fallen. At a sinister level, it’s more evidence that the people we elect are often just puppets for Deep State power brokers.

The New York Times article that reveals the power of attorney isn’t actually about that topic. Instead, it focuses on a battle between Feinstein and her daughter, on the one hand, and her late husband’s daughters, on the other hand. There’s a lot of money at stake, and the four young women aren’t going to give it up without a fight.

It’s in that context that we learn, as a throwaway line, that Feinstein is incapable of handling that fight on her own: “Katherine Feinstein, 66, Senator Feinstein’s only child, who has power of attorney over her mother’s legal affairs, filed two lawsuits against Senator Feinstein’s co-trustees.” (Emphasis mine.)

It should be headline news that a sitting United States Senator is incapable of handling her own affairs. However, in 2023, it’s becoming the norm that the Democrats have senile puppets in elected office. There’s Joe Biden, of course, as well as Sen. John Fetterman, whose recovery from a massive stroke is questionable, at best. And there’s Dianne Feinstein, whose aides tell her what to do and who cannot handle her personal affairs anymore.

Image: Dianne Feinstein. YouTube screen grab.

(Note: We will have to wait and see what the situation is with Mitch McConnell.)

The Democrats must see that their politicians are impaired, yet they haven’t made any real push to drive them from office. That’s peculiar. After all, in the cases of Feinstein and Fetterman, their respective states’ governors will simply appoint another Democrat in their place, so the balance of power in the Senate will remain unchanged. Indeed, if Feinstein retires, Garvin Newsom will get the opportunity to appoint a politically-correct black woman to her seat. And at the White House level, Her Cackleness stands ready to take over.

So, why aren’t Democrats trying to get these zombies out of office?

Many people surmise that, at the White House level, the willingness to keep Joe propped up is because Kamala is his Vice President. If Obama picked Biden as job security (surely no one will try to get Obama out of office with Joe in the wings), Biden picked Kamala as super-duper job security (the thought of her in the Oval office is vaguely nauseating). I have a different theory that applies to Feinstein and Fetterman, too.

Here's my theory: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. While we see three mentally incapacitated elected officials, Democrats see three perfect puppets who will do anything they’re told to do. They are utterly compliant. If those seats are filled with people who may be spectacularly low IQ, whether by nature or the effects of leftist ideology, but who are otherwise mentally competent, there’s always a risk that they may suddenly think or act independently.

Exhibit A in that category is Kyrsten Sinema. After all, she launched her career with the Arizona Green Party, one of the more radically leftist organizations in America. Now, though, she and Joe Manchin are the only things holding the line against the left packing the Supreme Court.

Whether because of political expediency or because she’s actually moved slightly toward the center, Sinema is no longer a reliable radical. Sure, she votes the party line almost all of the time, but sometimes she thinks for herself (and more power to her).

Bottom line: Zombie politicians are good for the shadowy people—from Obama on down—who really control D.C.