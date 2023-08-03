Mike Pence: No surprises

Well, ex-Vice President Mike Pence has thrown down another very timely gauntlet on his old boss, who today will be, we hear, in D.C.

That's because Donald Trump had and has the temerity to call out on record an obviously suspect presidential election.

Mr. Pence has made a career-defining mistake as Ben Whedon at JustTheNews has discussed here:

Pence has repeatedly maintained he lacked the constitutional authority to send the elections results back to the contested states for review and insisted he saw no evidence of voter fraud swaying the outcome of the 2020 election, a point Smith notes early in the indictment. The former vice president's own words prior to the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, however, seem to contradict his post-vice-presidency narrative. Video footage from a public address less than one week prior to the electoral certification on Jan. 6, 2021 shows Pence expressing concerns about election irregularities in the contest and vows to hear the objections of his supporters during the certification process, seemingly suggesting he held a belief in his authority to do so. "I know we all got doubts about the election. I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities," he told supporters on Jan. 4. "I promise you this Wednesday. We'll have our day in Congress. We'll hear the objections. We'll hear the evidence."

Summary: first, Pence said, publicly, yea, I’ll look into the 2020 election and sure there do seem to be problems.

Then, he doesn’t do that at all.

From that point on, after January 6, Pence serially implies that Trump is guilty of all sorts of stuff regarding January 6.

We know his ego was bruised by Trump’s typically honest and sharp reaction to his singular cravenness in passing on the relatively mild opportunity to send the pending election results back to the States.

But is that all this really is? Is Pence just bruised?

No, Pence is probably just being Pence. He is a D.C. creature who wants to stay in the fold. He and his wife built a big fat homing mansion in Indiana after January 6, photos of which argue for the big fat scope of the ambitions of both husband and wife. It is a startling sight. Pence has caught the bug and is effectively a RINO of the first water.

As far as Pence’s tedious remark in the linked article, “I am a student of history,” let’s wait on that.

First, we must clear up the issue of character and loyalty, and how these values coincide with Pence’s favorite brand: being a Christian. In any effort to reconcile said values, Pence may want to consult the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution—an historical item if there ever was one. And yes, January 6 may go down in “history” as an unpeaceful assembly.

But guess what, Trump wasn’t in that crowd. Then again, the facts aren’t quite in on January 6. History can be surprising about facts. Conspiracy is a big word, and history can go many ways on that.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, via Picryl // Public Domain Dedication