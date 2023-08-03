Tucker Carlson interviews Devon Archer in surprisingly relaxed and open encounter

Tucker Carlson scored an impressive “get” with the posting to Twitter at 1 AM this morning of the first half of a two-part interview with Devon Archer (embedded below), following his closed-door testimony earlier this week. I wonder how he or his staff managed to persuade Archer to apparently travel to Maine, and what preliminaries preceded the video recording of the interview?

I was surprised at how relaxed and friendly, overall, the interview seemed. Archer was not completely incautious in his answers to fairly probing questions, but he did relax and smile a lot more than I expected. Both men were dressed in similar outfits, khaki trousers and blue blazers, Tucker with necktie and Devon with an open shirt collar. Archer came across as sociable, articulate, fairly intelligent and not sleazy or an ogre.

Devon Archer smiles, but the eyes are sad.

Most of the interview dealt with the nature of the insider’s game of influence in Washington, DC. I would not use the term “hard-hitting” to describe it, but it was not at all positive about the way our federal government functions in real life. It felt real. And the explanation of the real process of influecne peddling is highly instructive.

Apparently, a rapport between the two men was established before they went on camera, possibly involving family members, since their children were alluded to during the conversation. For all I know, fishing or alcohol or both were involved in building the relationship. The highlight was Tucker showing a personal letter from then-VP Joe Biden to Archer that was rather surprising, considering the relative youth of Archer at the time. Here is that excerpt, via Grabien:

And here is the compete interview.

Ep. 12 Part 1. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/ElEzAZtBcA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 2, 2023

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)